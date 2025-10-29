Cribbage Club results

The Vineyard Cribbage Club met and played our favorite game of cribbage.

The results are as follows:

First, Roy Scheffer with a 12/5 +104 card

Second, Jack Silvia with a 10/5 +73 card

Third, Ron Ferreira with a 9/4 +49 card

Fourth, Kathy Kinsman with a 9/4 +25 card

Fifth, Tricia Bergeron with a 9/4 +23 card

There were a total of four 24-point hands, and 12 skunks (a game won by more than 30 points).

If you play cribbage, please come and try us out. We play six games each Wednesday night in the culinary department at the HIgh School. We bring food to share at 5: 30 pm, and start playing at 6p SHARP.