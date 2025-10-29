‘Eight billion people are my brothers and sisters’

The very presence of the Dalai Lama can bring a sense of inner calm — a welcome feeling in today’s world. Directors Barbara Miller and Philip Delaquis have given us an intimate audience with this remarkable individual in their film “Wisdom of Happiness,” playing at the Martha’s Vineyard Film Center. In it, His Holiness the Dalai Lama, facing the camera and speaking directly to us, shares his wise counsel with candor. Every moment of the film is filled with wisdom, and what follows is just a taste to whet the appetite.

Although the Dalai Lama asks us to excuse his broken English, it is easy to grasp his meaning throughout. He sets the stage, telling us, “Today’s world, too busy. Too much stress and worry, competition.” However, he points out, “Deep inside, without any question, everybody, every sentient being wants peace, happiness. But the 21st century will not be an easy century. Fear, anger, hatred. So the world needs knowledge about our mind, about our emotions. And how to tackle these emotions.”

He suggests two combined approaches: physical and mental: “When your mind is a little bit disturbed, forget about the causes and just concentrate on breathing. Take deep breathing, then hold. Then blow.” The Dalai Lama also speaks a great deal about our brain’s ability to address negative emotions, which he says stop us from objectively seeing reality. “So, any decision under strong emotions often becomes wrong … When we face some problems, if you look at that problem from a wider perspective, there are a lot of signs to be hopeful. Everything depends on your own mental attitude.”

He explains that being a slave to our destructive emotions leads to suspicion, which destroys trust and openness. “Anyone who creates some problem, we consider enemy. Result, our inner door closed. With that feeling, difficult to communicate with others … fellow human beings. But your successful life depends on them.” He uses himself as an example of how to connect to others: “I love myself. But not in the sense of self-cherishing. But in that sense, I’m just a human being, so I deserve happiness. For that reason, extend love to others.”

The directors have interspersed interesting aspects of the Dalai Lama’s life amid his teachings. For instance, he is fascinated by science, and there is footage of him listening to many scientists explaining various endeavors. He is particularly attracted to quantum physics, saying, “Like Buddhism, there’s a big difference between appearance and reality.” He points out that both believe that the brain controls the mind and emotions: “Therefore, scientific research and Tibetan Buddhism should be combined.”

The Dalai Lama also shares his personal history, which he narrates against archival footage of his childhood. He says that he loved to play, and had no interest in Buddhism, explaining, “No knowledge about my reincarnation of 13 Dalai Lama. Great reluctance start learning by heart these texts.” He was whipped when he did not do well, so, he continues, “studied out of fear!” He would run to his mother for comfort and cry. “Mother gave love and compassion. That experience imprinted … the real teacher of compassion is my mother. Farmer, illiterate, uneducated, poor, but very warmhearted person.”

He returns frequently to compassion. “Compassion is concern of others’ suffering and others’ well-being … Compassion is the key factor. Biologically, we are all equipped with the seed of compassion … Through meditation, we develop compassion. The moment you can think about others, your mind becomes wider, open. If you have more serious practice of compassion, that is the ultimate source of peace of mind.”

He also narrates the harrowing history surrounding the Chinese military occupation of Tibet when he was 16, the serious threat to his life at age 24, and his subsequent escape, with several thousand following him to India. “Escaped for good of Tibetan people, not knowing if I see next day or not … I lost my country.” The details of the aftermath are distressing.

The Dalai Lama passionately advocates saving our planet, often holding a miniature model of Earth in his hands. He also addresses the futility of war, pointing out that wars are created by men, and shares his perspective on women: “I think generally females have more sense of concern of others’ well-being. So, therefore, more females should take responsibility, I feel. The world become safer … Maybe, a female Dalai Lama. If the majority of world leaders become female, maybe more peaceful world.”

There are touching instances of candor about his leadership role in the world. “I dedicated my body, speech, and mind to the well-being of others … And, of course, on this planet, one Dalai Lama. So, you could get the feeling of lonely, very unhappy person. No wife, no children, nothing.” However, with an infectious laugh, he continues, “But I believe, entire 8 billion human beings are actually my brothers, sisters. So, there is no basis of unhappiness or loneliness.”

“Wisdom of Happiness” is filled with a great many more moving and inspiring moments of insight, providing a respite from the chaos around us. And perhaps most impressive, we walk away with a bit of the peace and hope the Dalai Lama wishes to instill in humankind.

“Wisdom of Happiness” will be shown Thursday, Oct. 30, and Sun., Nov. 2, at 7:30 pm at the M.V. Film Center, 79 Beach Road, Vineyard Haven. For tickets and information, visit mvfilmsociety.com.