“There are three things I have learned never to discuss with people: religion, politics, and the Great Pumpkin.” Linus in “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown”



Although you might have thought that Halloween was last weekend, with all the costumed kids roaming the towns and fun events, Halloween is actually this Friday! It is kind of my favorite holiday, because it is fun AND spooky, and it brings out the kid in all of us. Vineyard Ave. comes to life with decorated houses and families following their little goblins from door to door.

Bigger kids will be out on Thursday night for the Oak Bluffs “Zombie Crawl” — back for its 14th year! Zombies gather at Post Office Square at 7 pm to growl and lurch their way through town, peeking in windows and visiting bars and restaurants to satisfy their thirst and freak people out. Everyone is welcome, according to organizer Ani Topalieva, and if you don’t have a costume, they will help to make you look undead. This event is 21-plus.

Circuit Ave. will become a party on Saturday night, with the “Best Parade” at 7 pm. The Island’s own Upis Land Band will lead the Mardi Gras–style festivities through town, inviting all to join in the fun. Don’t be late!

The bad news is that daylight saving time ends this weekend. Turn your clocks back one hour before you go to bed on Saturday night. It feels kind of fun at first, like we gain an hour of time. But then the sun starts to go down before 5 pm, and our long evenings are over. Be patient with children and husbands next week — this change can feel very disruptive to them.

There will be a celebration of the life of Gabriella Camilleri on Sunday, Nov. 2, at 3 pm at the Ag Hall. This will be a potluck gathering. You can bring a dish to share, or just join her family and friends to honor her extraordinary life.

Our November full moon is rising on Nov. 5. This will be the second of three supermoons to end the year, and this one will be the closest and appear the brightest. The meteor showers which have been going on these last weeks of October will continue into November, so night sky viewing should be spectacular.

My favorite witches were born on Oct. 31! Happy Halloween birthday to Renee Nolan, Kathy Laskowski, Mary Beth Meehan, and Tawana Queen! Hope you are casting good spells into our world this year!

Nov.1 birthdays include Anne Davey, Annemarie Donahue, and Adam Rebello. Hermine Hull celebrates on Nov. 2, along with Ryan Gonsalves and Leah Brown. Michael Branden celebrates on the 3rd. Nov. 4 brought two amazing men into the world: Happy birthday to Bijan Bayne and Junior Mendes! Sending birthday wishes to up to Aquinnah for Liz Witham, who celebrates on the 5th!

Send me your news!