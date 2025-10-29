Poet’s Corner : A Grim Tale

A Grim Tale

By Jeffrey Agnoli

The ogres and warlocks

now crawling out of the dark

are not new but countless

centuries old and still necessary

to this realm of duality we spirits inhabit

so to experience earthly ascendance

and so the planet elevate

and so love’s galaxy expand

The ancient deformities here today

have sprung from the decaying

parts of our lesser selves

left untended as we again pray

to idols of id and ego

and discard the hard-earned wisdom

of previous generations

who faced these same creations

Having read our tales we realize

harsh lessons will be learned

and priceless treasures burned

until with its healing hands and hearts

light returns eventually to build

villages of compassion and gardens

of abundance and reopen passages

to our shared luminosity.

Jeffrey Agnoli is an educator and poet who lives in Edgartown. His short poems can be viewed on Instagram at #jeffagnoli.

Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to community@mvtimes.com. Please include a two- to three-sentence bio.