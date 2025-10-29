Poet’s Corner : A Grim Tale

A Grim Tale
By Jeffrey Agnoli
The ogres and warlocks
now crawling out of the dark
are not new but countless
centuries old and still necessary
to this realm of duality we spirits inhabit
so to experience earthly ascendance
and so the planet elevate
and so love’s galaxy expand
The ancient deformities here today
have sprung from the decaying
parts of our lesser selves
left untended as we again pray
to idols of id and ego
and discard the hard-earned wisdom
of previous generations
who faced these same creations
Having read our tales we realize
harsh lessons will be learned
and priceless treasures burned
until with its healing hands and hearts
light returns eventually to build
villages of compassion and gardens
of abundance and reopen passages
to our shared luminosity.
Jeffrey Agnoli is an educator and poet who lives in Edgartown. His short poems can be viewed on Instagram at #jeffagnoli.
