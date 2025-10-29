It was cold when I took Abby out this morning, barely above freezing. Cold, dark mornings make me want to burrow deeper under the quilt. I wish there were elves who started the woodstove and the coffee before I had to get up to do it myself. Maybe they would take the dog out, too, feed her, and send her back to bed.

Halloween is this Friday night. The West Tisbury library party is from 3 to 5 pm. Dress up in your costume for games, spooky refreshments, and a hayride. Then head over to the Ag Hall, where parks and recreation’s party continues the festivities. They describe their hayride as “spooky, through the cemetery.”

Judy Birsh celebrated her 90th birthday surrounded by family, friends, and art. The party was held at the Granary Gallery last Tuesday evening, looking as festive as one of their gallery openings. Judy’s daughter, Hope, arranged everything. Judy looked very happy in the photographs I saw. I was sorry to have missed Judy’s party, and send my Happy Birthday wishes along to her.

My brothers and one brother-in-law had just arrived from Connecticut for our first post-COVID visit. Hard to believe it’s been so long since we have seen each other in person. They looked unchanged, as I hope I did to them. They spoiled me with an early birthday party, lunches, and breakfasts, and hugs to make up for all the time we missed. Andy made a red Adirondack chair for my dollhouse/Mousylvania Castle. He made one for Iyla, too, a belated present for her August birthday. Our mice will be lounging in comfort.

I missed both shiva services for Michelle Jasny’s mother, too. Dr. Muriel Gerhard died last week in Norwalk, Conn. Although I had never met Dr. Gerhard, someone had loaned me a copy of the book she wrote after she retired, “Now That I’m Dead, I Decided to Write This Book!” You can tell how she felt about retirement. She had been an educator and writer, a woman of many talents, esteemed by her colleagues, and all who knew her. My condolences to Michelle, Max, Lila, and Sydney.

P.S.: Who loaned me the book? I need to return it to you.

Peggy Stone sent me an email last week, saying that the work on Lambert’s Cove Beach parking lot has been postponed until after Nov. 10. Beachgoers are free to park there until then.

There will be a Beach BeFrienders cleanup in Aquinnah this Saturday, Nov. 1, 8 to 10 am, at Philbin, Lobsterville, and Squibnocket beaches. Meet afterward at the fire station at 10, then head to the Menemsha Fish Market to warm up with a cup of Stanley Larsen’s chowder.

The library will host a concert by Music Street Musicians called “All Kinds of Love” on Sunday, Nov. 2, at 3 pm. The LGBTQ book club will meet on Monday at 5:30 pm. Email

wt_mail@clamsnet.org to sign up and get a copy of the book, “Interesting Facts About Space,” by Emily Austin. A new “Kids Magic: The Gathering” Club for kids ages 8 and up will meet at 3:30 pm on Thursday afternoon.