Sandy Broyard’s “What’s Written Within” improvisational dance offering at Stillpoint MV is a joyous way to connect more deeply with yourself and others. The weekly program, on Tuesdays at 4:15 pm through Dec. 30, offers a profound experience, either for those who have long tripped the light fantastic or are in search of entirely new ways to dance. It’s a perfect way to help foster the feeling of community as we enter the colder months, when summer’s warmth is a distant memory.

Improvisational dance is not about technique or choreography, but rather a practice of connecting to your body, allowing it to move intuitively, and interacting with keen awareness of others when dancing in a group. Improv requires an exquisite attunement to the moment, thereby taking us out of our noisy brains and the cacophony of the world around us.

Broyard says of the essence of “What’s Written Within”: “I see it as just being with our bodies for an hour, because we are all so programmed by our jobs, our responsibilities, our houses … trying to get a ferry reservation. This is a time for the brain to take a little vacation and allow your body to move without [feeling] I should do this or that.”

She explains the inspiration for the group’s name. “Years ago, a dancer and choreographer, Michelle Mola, came to the Yard. She was teaching a class, and the dancers were struggling with improvisation. She said, ‘Just move from what’s written within,’ and that worked.”

The hour begins with everyone warming up in their own way — stretching, bending, twisting to loosen muscles and increase flexibility. Broyard then offers a prompt, such as exploring how you can move with awareness of your bones, joints, and muscles. Afterward, everyone is encouraged to explore what that might mean, working alone in the space or in connection with others. This might involve organically gesturing, touching, or weaving in and about other dancers while in motion.

Liz Gregg, who last danced in college and is new to the Vineyard, shares her experience of connecting with others in what she describes as a really deep way. “As my body ages, I feel more connected to other bodies because I’ve grown more self-compassionate. Often, I’m working on the ground or in the corner when someone comes up and connects with me physically; it’s such a welcome thing. There’s art that can happen between us.”

The interplay occurs not only between dancers but also between the dancers and Bruce MacNelly, who improvises on electric guitar throughout. MacNelly notes, “I like to work without any preconception of what I’m going to do. I feel like my job is to make a space. I try to avoid doing anything that would make people do specific things, so I avoid highly rhythmic [music]. I play off what the dancers are doing. I don’t feel like I’m accompanying them, but improvising with them.”

“What’s Written Within” is perfect for all body types, movement abilities, and ages. Participants range from a 4-month-old baby to a 99-year-old man, who has danced with the group for about 10 years. People differ in the range of dance experience as well. Jo-Ann Taylor only started dancing for the first time last year, after retiring: “It fits with me because I don’t have to learn choreography. That’s what I love about improv. It’s organic and fun.”

Wayne Elliott, on the other hand, has danced with the group for about 15 years. “I love to dance,” he says. “I have my own style. It’s more of a practice of conscious movement, plus the ability to play with my fellow dancers. Also, because it’s improv, you have the opportunity to explore your creativity. And it’s good to be conscious about how we move through life in whatever we’re doing.”

Harriet Bernstein had improv experience in New York City when she was in her 20s. Years later, she joined the original group on the Vineyard: “After all this time, I keep going back because it just feels fabulous. I get to do my own thing without having to fit it into somebody else’s idea of movement, and the group is so nice.”

Speaking again about the importance of connection, Gregg describes an experience a few weeks ago: “I was on the ground, head down. Suddenly, I realized, everyone was standing around me. I wanted to see what that looked like. I started to move up to my knees, into my pelvis, my ribs, and my neck. I saw all the faces and hands all around me. It was the most profound emotional experience for me. I just wept. And everyone was kind. I said, ‘I feel like this is an analogy for coming alone to this Island and stepping into a community space where people can hold and accept all of me.’ It’s really meaningful to build connections with people through creativity.”

“What’s Written Within” improvisational dance, Tuesdays at 4:15 pm at Stillpoint M.V. For more information, visit stillpoint.thundertix.com/events/243512. Drop-ins welcome. For questions, please email sandybroyard@gmail.com.