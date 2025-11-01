Oak Bluffs Council on Aging: November

Weekly activities

Daily: Beverages and snacks all day, 9 am-3 pm

Mondays

• Exercise with Patience Campell and Marilyn Miller. In person or on Zoom.

• Chair Volleyball – 1-2 pm

• Blood Pressure Clinic with Nurse Faith Laskaris @ 12-1 pm. Dates to be determined.

Tuesdays

• Cornhole, 1-2:30 pm

• Board Games, 1-3 pm

• Crochet and Knitting, 1-3pm

• Peticare with Darci, biweekly at 10am. Dates:

Nov. 4 and 18. Call for a reservation. All pets must be leashed or crated.

• OBCOA and OBPD Biweekly Luncheon, Nov. 25 at noon. Call to make your reservations.

Wednesdays

• Coffee with a Cop, Nov. 5 at 10:30am. Thanksgiving Meal.

• Bingo, 1-3 pm, Nov. 5, 12, and 19

Tursdays

• Exercise with Bill White, 9 am in person or on Zoom.

• Board Games, 1-3 pm

• Crochet and Knitting, 1-3p

• Themed Luncheon: Pizza Party, Thursday, Nov. 6 at 1 pm. Call or email to make your reservation.

Fridays

• Tai Chi with Floyd Lifton, 9 am in person or on Zoom

• Chair Yoga, 10:30 am

• Game Day, noon to 3 pm. Mah Jongg, board

games.

• Coloring Get-Together, 12:30-2:30 pm

• Themed Luncheon: Pizza Party, Friday, Nov. 21 at 1 pm. Call or email to make your reservation.

Monthly programs

• Nov. 5, Coffee, Tea, and Conversations with a Cop. Meet Chief Searle and his great team! Refreshments served. 10:30 am.

• Monthly Board of Directors Meeting, 10:30 am in person on Thursday, Nov. 20, and on Zoom.

• Nov. 24, Social Security video display program. Call for an appointment. 9:30 am.

• Open Enrollment/SHINE ends Dec. 7. Call 508-693-4509, ext. 3.

• Outreach with Susan von Steiger, 508-693-4509, ext. 4.

• Applications and forms preparation

• Durable medical equipment

• Fuel assistance, by appointment with Susan

• Insurance assistance

• Lifeline

• Monthly Social Security video display program

• SNAP

• Reassurance phone calls

• If you are going to be alone, or don’t feel like cooking, please call us by Monday, Nov. 17, to place your order for a home-delivered Thanksgiving Meal. Free of charge!

• Rose’s Wish List! Please consider donating adjustable metal canes with rubber bases, and metal canes with four prongs. Also bath and shower seats in gently used and new condition.

The Oak Bluffs Council on Aging is closed on Tuesday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veteran’s Day. We are closed Thursday, Nov. 27 and Friday, Nov. 28, in observance of Thanksgiving. Happy October, Happy Fall, Happy Halloween to you and your family!