Tisbury Council on Aging: November

WEEKLY ACTIVITIES

Mondays

9:30 – 10:30 am, Line Dancing with Catie

11-noon , Chair Yoga with Kat

11:30 am, Bowling at the Barn in O.B.

1–3:30 pm, Mah Jong

1–3 pm, Silver Quilters

Call on Monday to make a lunch reservation for Thursday: 508-693-4393, x466.

Tuesdays

8:30 – 9:30 am, Earlybird Fitness

10 – 11 am, Fitness with Catie

11:05 – noon, Chair Volleyball Wednesdays

8:30 am, Town Walkers (meet at the Riverhead Frisbee Park on Barnes Road)

9 am, Play Readers with Discussion Noon, Knitting Studio with Jo

1 pm, Ukulele Players

1 Pick-Up Ping Pong (lower level)

Thursdays

8:30 -9:30 am, Earlybird Fitness

10 -11 am, Fitness with Catie

11:05 – noon, Cornhole

Lunch at noon. Reservations are to be made on the prior Monday. Call Nicole at 508-693-4393, ext 466. There is a $4 suggested donation.

Fridays

9 – 9:50 am, Yoga with Kat

10 – 11 am, Chair Yoga with Kat

11:15 – 12:15 am, Chair Volleyball

Announcements

Please visit our website, www.tisburycoa.com

• Free Legal Advice with Atty. Bergeron, Date TBA, 1 – 3 pm. Please call 508-696-4205 for an appointment.

• Pop in to see Alex Nevin’s art hanging in the Gallery.

• Food Rescue, every M-F, 9:45 am

• Shopping Trip to Falmouth, Wednesday, Nov. 5. Call 508-693-2896, ext. 203, to reserve your spot.

• Call 508-696-4205 to order a Thanksgiving Dinner delivery the afternoon of the 26th.

Please call 508-696-4205 to borrow or donate medical equipment. We have a large supply, so before you buy, check with us. Call for information on legal help, the home modification program, shopping assistance, and more …