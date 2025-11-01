Tisbury Council on Aging: November

WEEKLY ACTIVITIES
Mondays
9:30 – 10:30 am, Line Dancing with Catie
11-noon , Chair Yoga with Kat
11:30 am, Bowling at the Barn in O.B.
1–3:30 pm, Mah Jong
1–3 pm, Silver Quilters
Call on Monday to make a lunch reservation for Thursday: 508-693-4393, x466.
Tuesdays
8:30 – 9:30 am, Earlybird Fitness
10 – 11 am, Fitness with Catie
11:05 – noon, Chair Volleyball Wednesdays
8:30 am, Town Walkers (meet at the Riverhead Frisbee Park on Barnes Road)
9 am, Play Readers with Discussion Noon, Knitting Studio with Jo
1 pm, Ukulele Players
1 Pick-Up Ping Pong (lower level)
Thursdays
8:30 -9:30 am, Earlybird Fitness
10 -11 am, Fitness with Catie
11:05 – noon, Cornhole
Lunch at noon. Reservations are to be made on the prior Monday. Call Nicole at 508-693-4393, ext 466. There is a $4 suggested donation.
Fridays
9 – 9:50 am, Yoga with Kat
10 – 11 am, Chair Yoga with Kat
11:15 – 12:15 am, Chair Volleyball
Announcements
Please visit our website, www.tisburycoa.com
• Free Legal Advice with Atty. Bergeron, Date TBA, 1 – 3 pm. Please call 508-696-4205 for an appointment.
• Pop in to see Alex Nevin’s art hanging in the Gallery.
• Food Rescue, every M-F, 9:45 am
• Shopping Trip to Falmouth, Wednesday, Nov. 5. Call 508-693-2896, ext. 203, to reserve your spot.
• Call 508-696-4205 to order a Thanksgiving Dinner delivery the afternoon of the 26th.
Please call 508-696-4205 to borrow or donate medical equipment. We have a large supply, so before you buy, check with us. Call for information on legal help, the home modification program, shopping assistance, and more …