Deborah Alves

It is with great sorrow that we announce the loss of Deborah Rose Alves at the age of 80, who passed away on Oct. 29, 2025. She was the beloved wife of Kenny Alves. She passed peacefully with her husband and daughters by her side, after a short, courageous battle with cancer.

Born in Oak Bluffs, she was the only child of Manuel A. Phillips and Leona Taylor. A typical island kid, she played hard — beach parties, fishing — and worked hard — housecleaning and caretaking with her dad. She loved the influx of summer people, with their stories and adventures on the other side of the pond.

So it was no surprise in 1968 when she left the Island with kids in tow. She landed in New Bedford, where she started a new chapter in her life. It was a tumultuous time in the city, but she thrived. She began her career in banking with NBIS, and dedicated more than 30 years to the industry. During that time, she earned multiple awards, and was often selected to support the opening and development of new branches.

She retired, but not for long; she went on to work for Kennedy Donovan Center and Coastline Elderly Services, where she finally retired.

Crocheting was her art, and she made blankets for her children and grandchildren, beautiful pieces that we will treasure always. She loved to play cards and cribbage, socialize with friends, and travel, and most importantly, she loved to dance. Live Cape Verdean music was her favorite, and she could be found on the weekends on the dance floor. When she couldn’t dance anymore, she would listen to the music, close her eyes, and be there on the dance floor again.

Her favorite holiday was Thanksgiving. A proud member of the Mayflower Society married to a proud member of the Wampanoag nation, it was truly “her” holiday.

But most of all, in the family she was known as “Itchy Feet,” and they would pack up and move every few years, until finally settling in Wareham with her packing-weary husband.

She was a force, and lived a full and colorful life.

She leaves behind her beloved husband, Kenny Alves; her children, Laura (Bettencourt) Rose and spouse Donald (“Muff”) Rose Jr., Shawna Rose Lima and spouse Irvin Jones, Bonnie (Bettencourt) Pacheco, and Antone Bettencourt; Kenny’s children, whom she loved as her own, Danielle Alves, Trina Gula, Craig Hickey, and the late Brandon Alves; her sister Maryann (Oliveira) Cournoyer and spouse Charlie Cournoyer; her grandchildren, India Rose, Brett Rose, Bryanna Rose, Isaac Lima, Ross Lima, Randi Mae Rogers, Sheena Rogers, Alycen Payne, Dana Darcey, Hannah Bogle, Rachel Duarte, and Renee, along with several more grandchildren, nieces, nephews and godchildren; her great-grandchildren, Kai, Kamryn, Justin, Aliyah, and Quinn. Deborah was predeceased by her beloved children, her son Arthur (“Matt”) Bettencourt III and her daughter April (Bettencourt) Rogers. She was predeceased by her first and second husbands, Arthur Bettencourt Jr. and Donald C. Rose.

We would like to thank Southcoast Hospice for being the angels they truly are.

Services will be private. Arrangements are by Chapman Funerals and Cremations in Wareham.