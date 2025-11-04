Services this week for Earl Charles LaBatt Sr.

Earl Charles LaBatt Sr., 90, a lifelong resident of Arlington, Vt., passed away at the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington, Vt., on Oct. 28, 2025.

He was born in Bennington on Oct. 22, 1935, the son of Charles and Irene (Smith) LaBatt. He graduated from Arlington Memorial High School in June 1954. Earl was at GE Co. in Schenectady, N.Y., as a machinist apprentice until July 1957, when he graduated with toolmaker and tool-designer degrees.

Earl was a member of the U.S. Coast Guard from July 1957 to July 1961, attaining the rank of electronics technician first class petty officer. After completing basic training and electronics school, he served the rest of his time on Martha’s Vineyard at a Loran C-station. Earl met his wife-to-be on Martha’s Vineyard, and on Nov. 14, 1959, married Jacqueline Christine Lopes. Together they raised their six children, two girls and four boys.

From 1961 to 1963, Earl was employed by Sprague Electric Co. in Bennington as supervisor of electronics testing, until the plant closed. He then went to work as a toolmaker with Stanley Tools in Shaftsbury, Vt., until 1965, after which Earl became an assistant chief design engineer, designing plastic parts and molds for Mack Molding in Arlington.

In 1974 Earl opened his own television business, selling and servicing TVs, installing TV antennas, and subsequently also selling, servicing and installing satellite-dish antennas. He worked part-time as a lister for the town of Arlington since 2000.

Earl was a member of the Arlington American Legion Paul LaFountain Post 69, the Knights of Columbus No. 6816 in Manchester, Vt., past president and former member of the Arlington Lions Club, and a Little League coach for 12 years. He was a lector and usher for St. Margaret Mary’s Parish in Arlington. He modeled for Norman Rockwell for an ad, and Meade Schaffer for a cover of the Saturday Evening Post.

He is survived by his wife of almost 66 years, Jacqueline, of Arlington; his children, Lisa (James) Prosper of Arlington, Mitzi (Carl) Bianchi of Glenmont, N.Y., Earl C. (Noreen) LaBatt Jr. of Merrimack, N.H., Thomas (Amber) LaBatt of St. Leonard, Md., John (Tami) LaBatt of Valatie, N.Y., and David (Meredith) LaBatt of Brunswick, N.Y.; his sister, Nancy Hoffman of Rutland, Vt.; 15 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Earl was predeceased by a sister, Shirley Etue, and a brother, Edward LaBatt.

A Mass of Christian death and burial will be celebrated at Sacred Heart/St. Francis de Sales Church in Bennington on Wednesday, Nov. 5, at 11 am. Burial will follow in St. Columban Cemetery in Arlington. Friends may call at the Hanson-Walbridge Funeral Home on Route 7A in Arlington on Tuesday, Nov. 4, from 4 to 6 pm.

Contributions in Earl’s memory can be made to the Arlington Fire Department or the Arlington Rescue Squad through the office of the Hanson-Walbridge Funeral Home, P.O. Box 957, Bennington, VT 05201.