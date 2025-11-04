Vineyarders rally around Jamaican community

1 of 6

Following the devastation left behind by Hurricane Melissa in Jamaica, Vineyarders are stepping up to support their family, friends, and neighbors back in their home country, with some reeling from the impacts first hand.

Cellular connectivity issues across the Caribbean nation had left many Jamaican Vineyarders uncertain about the fates of their family after the historic storm tore through. But as power is gradually restored, a clearer picture of the devastation has emerged. While many residents who spoke with the MV Times said their families are safe though struggling with a lack of resources and damaged homes, Pastor Donna Howell, who leads New Life Ministries International M.V. in Oak Bluffs, said one congregant had lost a family member in the storm.

“It’s a difficult time, not just for those living in the country but the Jamaican diaspora as a whole,” Howell told the Times. “We are all feeling the pain.”

Hurricane Melissa made landfall as a Category 5 hurricane in Jamaica last week — the strongest in the country’s history — and brought wind speeds up to 185 mph that toppled infrastructure, caused widespread flooding, and wiped out power. Dana Morris Dixon, education minister of Jamaica, told reporters on Monday that 32 people have died from the hurricane, with the death toll expected to rise.

Outside of New Life Ministries, individuals from the Jamaica diaspora living on the Vineyard described the destruction through what they have heard from family and seen through photographs and videos: desperate people digging through rubble looking for clothes, people fighting over scarce food, graves moved a town over by the storm, and small businesses erased.

Still, many have come together in solidarity of one another after the winds and rain dissipated.

“My mom hasn’t had warm food in days and she still wants me to help others,” Tanniese Lewis, who came from the southern Jamaican fishing village called Treasure Beach and is hosting a clothing drive in Oak Bluffs, told the Times.

Sherice Henry Green, who had launched a fundraiser to help her childhood parish of St. Catherine in Jamaica, said her mother has cooked a couple big meals for her neighborhood; other family members worked to clear debris from roads.

“They’re all very grateful they’re alive,” Green said while on her way to donate clothes at Jubilee clothing store in Oak Bluffs.

In the shadow of the hurricane that tore through the Caribbean, Vineyarders have launched a number of efforts to support Jamaica.

The main method that people have chosen to help is stuffing barrels and containers with necessities to be sent to the Caribbean island (The Jamaican government has set up a “Hurricane Melissa Relief” page that shows what the country needs and how donations can be made).

Howell said her church will be placing barrels outside their place of worship, at the Strand Theater in Oak Bluffs, so passersby can drop off items. It’s a collaborative effort between New Life Ministries International and Raise International, a Florida-based organization with missions in Jamaica. Once the barrels are full they’ll be sent abroad.

Other Islanders are stepping up as well. Lewis, whose family is in Jamaica, is working with La-moi James and Tarah Lee Edwards, who’re also from the country, to gather donations at Jubilee, where Lewis is a manager. They are collecting clothes and other other supplies, working to stuff two barrels. Lewis said even scrubs would be helpful for the healthcare workers in Jamaica.

Lewis said J-1 visa students who’d worked at Jubilee had also reached out asking for help. One of the students even lost their mother who suffered a stroke during the storm.

Seeing how many families in St. Elizabeth and Westmoreland, parishes in Jamaica hit particularly hard by the hurricane, that “lost everything” compelled the group to act. Lewis also personally knows how disruptive a storm can be to people’s lives.

“My family went through the same pain when we lost our home and all we had during Hurricane Ivan, so I know firsthand how hard it is to start over,” Lewis said of the 2004 storm. “This food and clothing drive isn’t just about giving supplies, it’s about giving hope. My friends and I simply want to help those we know want [to] rebuild their lives with dignity and love.”

Mike Sisco, owner of Sisco Family Services in West Tisbury, made a call for donations — including batteries, toiletries, clothes, and food — to fill up a container to be sent to Jamaica. Sisco said the donation drive will be held on Nov. 15 from 10 am to 2 pm at First Baptist Church of Martha’s Vineyard in Tisbury. He highlighted some items that are particularly needed, like small generators, small chainsaws, and power banks.

During the donation drive, a few Jamaican organizers will be helping to determine what is best to send over.

“Their families are the ones suffering down there,” Sisco said.

Sisco highlighted the Vineyard community has so many Jamaicans, including a large part of his own staff, and that it was urgent to send help.

“This one is a no-brainer,” Sisco said. He said it’s estimated that a container will cost around $2,000 to ship to Jamaica, which he will be personally covering. Sisco said he hopes to send the container over the Monday after the donation drive and if there’s an “overfill” of supplies during the drive, a second container will be prepared.

Over the weekend, the Edgartown diner Dock Street Coffee Shop held a last-minute relief drive for Jamaica. Emily Myrie, owner of the eatery, said just over $4,000 was raised on Sunday and a few small donations trickled in after they closed for the day. She said the plan is to purchase enough supplies, from food to power banks, to stuff four barrels.

“Every dollar in food sales, tips, all are going toward supplies for families in need,” Myrie said. “We were really grateful for the turnout and everybody was in great spirits. It was a blessing for sure.”

Although not from Jamaica, Myrie is connected to the Caribbean nation through her husband Shamar Myrie, who is from Hanover in the northwest tip of the country. She recalled that their family in Jamaica were “trying to keep their spirits up” and even had to “drive out 40 minutes to get phone service.” Luckily, none of them were hurt.

“We had guardian angels watching over our family down there,” Myrie said.

Howell said the Jamaican community was coming together to support one another to persevere through difficult days and recovery. She invited members of the Jamaican community who were impacted by the hurricane to reach out to her at 508-560-3031, saying she and the New Life Ministries congregation on the Vineyard will be available to assist their emotional and spiritual needs.

“Despite everything, God is with us and we will get through this,” Howell said.