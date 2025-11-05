The memorial for Gabbi Camilleri was held on Nov. 2 and it was a doozy. The parking lot at the Ag Hall was crowded from end to end, and beautiful folks from all over poured inside to honor our friend. One wall of the entry was covered with photos from Gabbi’s life, while the tables lining the opposite wall were loaded with wonderful food. As people hugged and greeted one another and filled their plates, great music flowed from the PA system. What most people didn’t realize was that the gorgeous music was a recording of Gabbi herself singing songs, most of which she had composed. The speakers were touching, the musicians who performed were spot-on. All in all, Gabbi would have loved it. The fact that she was beloved was visible, and we all thank her family for making the gathering happen.

On Thursday, Nov. 6, at 4 pm, the Aquinnah library is hosting an author talk with T. Elizabeth Bell, author of “Sheepish: A Martha’s Vineyard Novel.” She will be in conversation with Alice Early, author of The Moon Always Rising. The library will be closed on Tuesday, Nov. 11, but will host an online author talk on Thursday, Nov. 13 at 6 pm, with speakers discussing “Reconnections: Essays & Artwork by Wampanoag & Narragansett Knowledge Keepers,” a new book from the Sakonnet History Project and the Little Compton Historical Society. Essays and artwork featured in the book include contributions from members of the Aquinnah Wampanoag tribe. You need to preregister for this one, so contact the library for more information.

This week we welcome Dr. Ruth Folchman back home after her weeks of walking, meditating, and adventuring on the Camino Francés. Starting up again on Thursday, Nov. 6, and repeated each week at the Aquinnah Town Hall from 9 to 10 am, she will be guiding a mindfulness and meditation practice. All are invited to participate. Ruth’s work supports less fear and anxiety, and more ease and joy in everyday life. It’s offered for free, but she welcomes donations.

Please join Sacred Ground at Stillpoint in West Tisbury on Saturday, Nov. 8, from 2 to 5 pm for an important presentation on the impact of colonization on the Wampanoag people. Brad Lopes, Aquinnah Wampanoag and coordinator of education and outreach for the Aquinnah Cultural Center, will share his knowledge of the Wampanoags’ reverence for all of Creation, and the way that reverence and respect have influenced their culture, traditions, spiritual practices, and way of life. Lopes will be joined by Thomas Dresser, historian and author, who will explore the cultural values, traditions, religious beliefs, and motivations of the European settlers and colonizers, to better understand the impact on the Wampanoag when the two cultures met.

Organized by the Federated Church of M.V., the First Congregational Church of West Tisbury, and the United Methodist Church of M.V., this is the second free public event focused on local history. To help them with planning, they request that you RSVP to sacredgroundmarthasvineyard@gmail.com.

On Sunday, Nov. 9, from 9 to 3 pm at M.V. Regional High School, the vaccination bus is back, providing flu and COVID vaccines for people ages 6 months and up. You can preregister using the QR code available on the poster at Town Hall, but there will also be onsite registration. This service is offered by M.V. Boards of Health, Island Health Care, M.V. Hospital/Mass General Brigham, and M.V. Public Schools. As we head into the colder months, the timing surely is perfect for this service.

Mark your calendars. On Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 6 and 7, the Aquinnah Artisans Festival will again be held at Town Hall. Carrying on the tradition begun by Gabbi, potters, painters, jewelry makers, cooks, and skilled craftspeople will be offering fun, food, and gifts galore. If you are an artisan who lives in Aquinnah, it’s not too late to sign up. Any questions or requests for further information should be directed to NaDaizja Bolling at director@aquinnah.org.