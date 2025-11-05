Court report, Sept. 29 – Oct. 17

Sept. 29

Thierry F. Rocha, 27, West Tisbury; operating motor vehicle with license suspended, speeding in violation of special regulation, arraigned and held, bail set at $100 with potential for bail revocation, continued to pretrial hearing.

Oct. 10

Tiago Fernandes Trindade, 40, Medford; municipal bylaw or ordinance violation, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, interfering with police officer, arraigned and released on personal recognizance, continued to pretrial hearing.

Jose Escaler, 63, Edgartown; assault and battery on family/household member, arraigned and held, bail set at $200 with potential for bail revocation, continued to pretrial hearing.

Eduardo G. Amaral, 34, Edgartown; operating under the influence of liquor, marked lanes violation, no inspection/sticker, speeding in violation of special regulation, negligent operation of motor vehicle, arraigned and held, bail set at $200 with potential for bail revocation, continued to pretrial hearing.

Oct. 17

Athirson J. Dasilva, 26, Edgartown; operating under the influence of liquor, negligent operation of motor vehicle, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, disorderly conduct, arraigned and released on personal recognizance, continued to pretrial hearing.

Jose G. Fernandes, 22, Oak Bluffs; speeding of rate greater than was reasonable and proper, negligent operation of motor vehicle, arraigned and released on personal recognizance, continued to pretrial hearing.

Isac D. Deoliveira, 30, Vineyard Haven; improper cooperation of motor vehicle, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, arraigned and released, case closed.

Patrick A. Kelly, 69, Edgartown; operating motor vehicle with registration suspended, uninsured motor vehicle, no inspection/sticker, arraigned and released, case closed.

Leide Deoliveira, 35, Vineyard Haven; unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, arraigned and released, continued for payment, case closed.

Wagner E. Nunes, 33, Oak Bluffs; negligent operation of motor vehicle, no inspection/sticker, improper operation of motor vehicle, possession of open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, arraigned and released on personal recognizance, continued to pretrial hearing.