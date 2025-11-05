Judge allows reconsideration of South Coast Wind 

A wind development with nearly 150 turbines planned off the coast of the Island was issued a blow Tuesday when a federal judge agreed that the Trump administration can reconsider a Biden-era approval of the project.

Judge Tanya S. Chutkan of the U.S. District Court in Washington D.C. found that the South Coast Wind developers will not “suffer immediate and significant hardship” if the government reconsiders its permits.

The decision sets in motion what SouthCoast Wind officials may have seen coming; executives told investors in February that they would likely see a four-year delay on the project under the Trump admin.

The town of Nantucket, which filed a suit against the development in March, is celebrating the decision.

“The Court’s ruling affirms the Town’s long-standing position that the federal government must take a hard look at potential flaws in the environmental and cultural analysis underpinning offshore wind permitting decisions,” the town said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Biden Administration gave South Coast Wind final approval — called a Construction and Operations Plan — just three days before President Joe Biden left office. Formerly called Mayflower Wind, South Coast is a 2.4-gigawatt project that the Interior Department stated would generate enough electricity to power 840,000 homes in Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

South Coast is owned by Ocean Winds, a Madrid-based international wind company. The company was founded through a 2019 joint venture between EDP Renewables, a subsidiary of the EDP Group, Portugal’s largest utility company, and ENGIE, a French multinational electric utility company.

According to Nantucket, the Bureau of Ocean and Energy Management — which reviews and issues federal permits for offshore wind — has stated that it may have “understated or obfuscated impacts” from the project on Nantucket. With the judge’s ruling, the agency will now reevaluate the project’s compliance under federal law before issuing a new decision to “either approve, disapprove, or approve with conditions” the development.

Nantucket claimed in its March filing that the federal regulators failed to address the adverse impacts of the project to the town. The town argued that federal regulators broke federal law by not considering the cumulative impact of multiple large offshore wind projects on Nantucket, which is designated as a national historic landmark. They also allege federal regulators and developers did not properly plan mitigation efforts, including “adequate visual simulations.”

In September, the Trump administration filed suit, seeking a remand of the approval of SouthCoast Wind’s Construction and Operations Plan.