Oak Bluffs

“Let the trees show us how beautiful it can be to let things go.” –Anonymous

The Best-Fest parade on Circuit Ave. last weekend was a lot of fun! Thanks to Kathleen Cowley, owner of Enchanted Chocolates, for spearheading the event and recruiting the fabulous and talented Upis Land Band and all the dancers. It was a Nov. 1 community street party, with great vibes all around, and made me proud to be from O.B.!

There is a lot going on at the YMCA. You’ve probably noticed the construction has begun on the new building. But programming is continuing, and the November calendar is full of classes and healthy options for all ages. The Aquatics Center has a full range of swim experiences, from “Water Discovery” for infants and toddlers to swim lessons for kids and adults. New this fall is “Water Acclimation” for school-age kids who are completely new to swimming. If you don’t belong to the Y and want to explore the pool with your little ones, come to “Swim With Me” on Wednesday mornings from 10:30 to 11:30. This is a free program of the M.V. Family Center — no registration necessary.

“Touch-a-Truck/Truckin’ M.V.,” in the MVRHS parking lot, is a free event for kids from 10 am to 1 pm on Saturday, Nov. 8. All your favorite vehicles will be on hand to explore, as well as pizza, face-painting, and raffles. It benefits the Vineyard Montessori Family Teacher Association.

The Barn Raisers Ball on Nov. 8! This is the celebration of our beloved Ag Hall, which came to M.V. from New Hampshire in 1994 to have a new life, and was reconstructed and raised that November by more than 300 volunteers. After three days of nonstop work to complete the barn, there was a celebration with music and desserts, and the Barn Raisers Ball was born. Thirty-one years later, the tradition continues. Bring a dessert for the buffet, and your dancing shoes for Johnny Hoy and the Bluefish, from 7 to 10 PM.

By the way, during the day of the ball, kids of all ages can build their own mini-barns at “Barn Raisers Day” from 10 am to 1 pm. There will be prizes, and the creations will be displayed in the Ag Hall that night.

Thanksgiving is coming, and if you or someone you know will be alone, or not up to cooking, the O.B. Council on Aging is arranging for free delivery of Thanksgiving meals. Please call 508-693-4509 by Monday, Nov. 17, to arrange delivery. Check out the full calendar of activities and luncheons at the senior center at oakbluffsma.gov.

Happy birthday to Alicia Oliveira on Nov. 6! Big birthday hugs to Tim DeFelice and Corrine Dorsey on the 7th. Del Araujo celebrates on the 8th, along with Heidi White Klingensmith. Balloons go to Rhonda Jacobs, Caitlin Sylva, and Washington Ledesma on the 9th. Happy birthday to my favorite son-in-law, Zach Sylvia, on Nov. 10! Lindsay Russo and Denise Sanfilippo will be partying on the 10th also. Bon anniversaire to Delanie Pickering and Julia Murray on the 11th! Oman Frame and Cassie Walton celebrate their day on the 12th.

Send me your news!