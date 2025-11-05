Real estate transactions: Oct. 27 – 31

Aquinnah

Oct. 31, Samuel Glazer and Olga Megwinoff Glazer sold 29 Oxcard Road to Dogfish Bar LLC for $3,750,000.

Chilmark

Oct. 27, Isaiah Orozco and Robert Morgenthau, trustees of Money Slotch Trust, sold 94 Menemsha Inn Road to Edward R. Damiano and Toby M. Milgrome for $8,178,500.

Oct. 31, Anthony G. Orphanos and Wendy Jeffers, trustees of Quitsa Ridge Realty Trust, sold 12 Squibnocket Road to Squibnocket Viewshed LLC for $5,900,000

Edgartown

Oct. 29, David S. Slater and Patricia S. Slater sold 11 Quammox Road to Caitlin L. Jemison for $1,100,000.

Oct. 29, Deborah A. Hills sold 26 Mill Hill Road to Edgartown One LLC for $2,300,000.

Oct. 30, Goldeneye LLC sold 81 South Water Street to Edward Jepsen for $17,250,000.

Oct. 30, Summer Bay LLC sold 48 Witchwood Lane to Robert D. Moriarty, trustee of 48 Witchwood Nominee Trust, for $37,500,000.

Oct. 31, Donald W. Landry sold 30 Teaberry Lane to Mark Lacourse and Catherine Kelly for $1,135,000.

Oct. 31, 7 Winter Street LLC sold 7 Winter St. Unit B to SGBM LLC for $630,000.

Oak Bluffs

Oct. 27, Joseph P. Holland Sr. and Nicole E. Holland sold 26 Winne Ave. to Charles John Duey and Tara Webb Duey for $1,470,000.

Oct. 28, Jeds Properties MV LLC sold 47 Circuit Ave. Unit 1B to JMC Realty LP for $525,000.

Oct. 30, Dale William Leibach LLC sold 30 Sengekontacket Road to Rachel Schluter and Darren Schluter for $2,125,000.

Tisbury

Oct. 28, Mercy L. Bell sold 211 Edgartown Road to Eliedson C. Da Silva for $1,200,000.

Oct. 31, Carol A. Murphy and Gerard S. Murphy sold 145 Sandpiper Lane Unit 10 to Jerard S. Murphy, Lester Shoap, and Mary Ann McDonough for $1,100,000.

West Tisbury

Oct. 28, David R. Blouin and Gayle C. Blouin sold 140 Longview Road to Jessica Harkins and Skyler D. Brickley for $1,125,000.

Oct. 31, Osprey Point Corp. sold 20 Indian Hill Road to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital for $1,850,000.