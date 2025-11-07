Hospice care recipients of calendar fundraiser

In honor of National Hospice and Palliative Care Month and as an ode to his family’s personal experience, Vineyard photographer Michael Blanchard donated $5,000 to Hospice & Palliative Care of Martha’s Vineyard (HPCMV).

The proceeds come from Blanchard’s 2026 Inspirational Calendar for the Annual Appeal, which is a dedication to the memory of his parents, who both received hospice or palliative services at the end of their lives.

“Hospice was there for my family,” Blanchard said. “This donation is simply a way to say thank you and encourage others to support the work they do for our Island.”

Blanchard produces a calendar every year that features Vineyard photography and essays on resiliency and recovery, and over the last nine years has generated more than $50,000 for Island nonprofits. This year’s recipient was HPCMV, which has served Islanders for over four decades through person-centered care.

“Michael’s contribution directly strengthens our ability to provide essential care to families here on Martha’s Vineyard, and helps us spread awareness about our mission,” Cathy Wozniak, executive director of HPCMV, said. “Community support helps us continue to offer high quality care for patients and their families, as well as grief counseling clients, during some of life’s most challenging moments.”

Readers can purchase Blanchard’s 2026 calendar here, and they will also be for sale at HPCMV’s upcoming Handmade From The Heart holiday craft sale at the Daniel Fisher House in Edgartown on Dec. 13.