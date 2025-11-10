Concern over public comment at SSA

To the Editor:

A most deeply concerning new rule regarding public comment was presented at the recent Steamship Authority board meeting on Oct. 23. Jim Malkin, Steamship Authority board chair, announced that questions from the public would not be answered during the public comments section of Steamship Authority board meetings.

Here are Malkin’s exact words in his announcement at the beginning of the board meeting: “I also want to make a statement regarding public comment. Public comment is just that. The board is always interested in listening to public comment. Following the lead of a number of select boards off and on Island, public will be limited to three minutes per individual. And it is just that. It is comment. It will be taken onboard, and if there is a response that is deemed necessary by any member of the board or any member of management, the response will be given in writing at an appropriate time.”

A well-respected Islander, Jonathan Chatinover, who happens to also be an accountant, asked a pertinent question about the significant decline in a revenue line, and was told questions were not going to be answered during public comments. Chatinover asked if the board could expand on a budget item related to SSA rent revenue and two properties that the SSA owns.

Malkin then doubled down on his opening announcement about public comment. “We’re taking public comment; as I said at the beginning, Jonathan, people can offer public comment. And if there’s a response that’s deemed necessary by members of the board or the management, that will be done in writing and at an appropriate time. This is not a question-and-answer period.”

The look of disbelief on Jonathan’s face summed it all up. As Chatinover responded, “It’s hard to comment on rent revenue when you don’t know why it’s decreased dramatically … I don’t know why that can’t be answered.”

The board’s new rule is both oppressive and petty. Questions have always been asked respectfully and are a critical component of public board meetings. In addition, it is when journalists have traditionally asked questions of clarification. Malkin will only be chair for a few more months, when he will rotate automatically out of the chair position. His current appointment by the Dukes County Commission also ends then, so we shall have to wait to see what happens. In the meantime, we protest this new “rule,” which seems out of step with a board which says it is transparent, and is working to build more open communication and responsiveness to the concerns of the citizens they serve.

Amy Cody, Margaret Hannemann, Alysha Norbury, Beth O’Connor, Nathaniel Trumbull

Steering Committee of SSA Citizens’ Action Group