Lorraine Fawn Fantasia

Lorraine Fawn (Vanderhoop) Fantasia, 70, died on Thursday afternoon, Nov. 6, 2025, at her home in Aquinnah. She was the wife of Edward Fantasia.

A visitation will be held at the Gay Head Baptist Church on State Road in Aquinnah on Saturday, from 10 am until noon, with a funeral service at noon officiated by the Rev. Dr. Roger Spinney. Burial will follow in the Gay Head Cemetery.

A complete obituary will appear in another edition of this paper. Visit chapmanfuneral.com for online guestbook and information.