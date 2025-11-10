Steamship Authority appreciation and gratitude 

To the Editor:

My family and I have been passengers on the Woods Hole to Martha’s Vineyard ferry route for more than 50 years. We would like to thank the men and women of the SSA for another great year. I can honestly say we have had great service over that time. This note of appreciation is directed to all who work to provide this experience, from top management to all the workers who have made this possible.

Our appreciation also recognizes the difficult task they have of providing the on-time trips 365 days per year, dealing with weather, maintenance, and providing crews, etc. Not to mention dealing with budget concerns in a changing environment. A most difficult task.

Peter Doolan

Edgartown