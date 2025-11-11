Chappy Island Association’s webinar on wildfire preparednes

In August 2023, many people were shocked by the wildfires that devastated Lahaina, Hawaii, which led to people wondering how to prevent such tragedies from happening on Chappy. In response to that tragedy — and knowing that wildfires and emergency preparedness ranked third on an Island-wide priorities survey — the Chappy Island Association has created a Zoom presentation, “Lessons Learned from Lahaina,” that will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 18, from 5 to 6:15 pm.

The webinar, open to everyone, will feature guest panelists from both the Hawaii and the Maui Emergency Management Agencies (EMAs), who will share what they learned from their island’s experience, including insights about Maui’s wildfire “fuel reduction” program.

The Zoom session will feature a short presentation followed by a Q and A session with our Hawaiian guests. A video, as well as a written transcript of the event, will be available shortly afterward.

During the week of Nov. 17, the public can obtain the link by checking the Chappaquiddick Island Association’s website, chappaquiddickislandassociation.org, and copy the Zoom link to use on the day of the event.