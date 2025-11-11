John George

John A. George, a beloved member of the Martha’s Vineyard community, unexpectedly passed away on Oct. 19, 2025, in Hatfield at the age of 74.

John was married for 42 years to his loving wife, Cheryl George. He was celebrated by all who knew him for his immense physical strength, his dedication as a craftsman, and his unwavering free spirit.

John is survived by his wife, Cheryl George; by his three children: Kelley DeBettencourt, Sean George, and Angela Luckey; he leaves behind two cherished grandchildren, Milo Agnew and Kira Agnew.

A celebration of John’s life will be announced at a later date.