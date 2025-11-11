Services Saturday for Elizabeth Anne Fisher

Elizabeth Anne Fisher (“Betsy”), 74, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family, on Oct. 27, 2025. Born at Chelsea Naval Hospital, she was the daughter of Gerald and Jean Burke of Quincy.

In her younger years, Elizabeth attended high school in Chatham, where many of her close friends and classmates still reside. After studying at Lasell University, she taught photography before settling on Martha’s Vineyard, where she started and raised her family on Nip n’ Tuck Farm.

When she wasn’t on the farm, Betsy was out in the community helping others. She worked in private-duty nursing, cared for the elderly at Windemere, watched over countless local children, and devoted more than 20 years to teaching Sunday school at the West Tisbury Congregational Church. Betsy also had a great love for reading. Although they hadn’t met for years, her book club ladies remained close to the very end, sitting by her side for hours in her final days, reminiscing on old times while laughing that she was like the teacher of the group, always making sure they discussed the book and didn’t just gossip during their monthly book club gatherings. Kate even came to play her guitar and sing to her.

Known for her fierce spirit and selfless care for others, even on her hardest days, Betsy was, in the words of many who loved her, the very definition of a fighter. But “fighter” only begins to describe her compared with her most cherished role — that of mother. Being a mother was the proudest and most joyful part of her life. She will forever be remembered as the best mother her children could have dreamed of, a legacy she passed on to them as they raise her beloved grandchildren.

Elizabeth also had a deep love for family history. She enjoyed researching her ancestry, and often dreamed of visiting Burke Street in Nova Scotia someday.

She was predeceased by her parents, Jean and Gerald Burke; her brothers, Randall S. Burke and James R. Burke; and her babies, Fred Randall and Sally Fisher. Elizabeth is survived by her siblings, Greg and Cynthia Burke; her husband, Fred S. Fisher III; her children, Shane Fisher, Brett Fisher, and Prudence Fisher; and her adored grandchildren, Brooklynn Peters, Augustus Fisher, and Peyton Fisher — all of whom she loved dearly.

A service to celebrate Elizabeth’s life will be held on Nov. 15, 2025, at 2 pm at the West Tisbury Congregational Church, followed by a celebration of life at the Ag Hall.

