Wiliam Herbert Turpie

William Herbert Turpie (“Bill”), 85, passed away on Oct. 25, 2025, on Martha’s Vineyard, surrounded by family and friends.

Born in Dallas, Texas, on Jan. 27, 1940, and raised in Santa Monica, Calif., Bill lived a life defined by curiosity, compassion, and deep connection to others.

Bill earned his bachelor’s degree in mathematics and physics from Whitman College and a master of theology from Dallas Theological Seminary. It was during that time that he met the love of his life, Joy. Their 59-year marriage was filled with warmth, humor, and unwavering devotion.

After serving several years as pastor at Ruggles Baptist Church in Boston, and then 14 years at First Baptist Church in Hingham, Bill pursued a career in broadcasting and journalism, exploring faith through human stories. For more than 20 years, he worked with the Vision Interfaith Network (later the Odyssey Channel and Hallmark), writing, producing, and hosting programs on religion and ethics. His work took him around the world — from post–Berlin Wall Germany to Russia, South Africa, Central America, India, and Mozambique — and included notable documentaries such as “Every Wall Shall Fall,” “Winds of Terror/Spirit of Hope,” and “Battle for the Soul of Russia.”

He also worked as a contributing correspondent for “Wall Street Journal Reports” and a business reporter for WCVB-TV in Boston. In addition, he created “The Great Preachers” series — now a book and video series still used in seminaries. After his long and outstanding career in journalism, he served as pastor at the New North Church in Hingham for nine years before retiring.

Those who knew Bill felt his gentle spirit immediately. He offered understanding and acceptance to everyone he met, often with a touch of wit and a deep sense of faith.

After moving full-time to Martha’s Vineyard, Bill embraced island life with Joy — sharing time with friends, enjoying tennis, golf, vanilla ice cream with Joy’s hot fudge, and working on his memoirs.

Bill is survived by his devoted wife, Joy; loving family, daughter Sandra and son-in-law Michael, granddaughters Ella and Zoe, brother-in-law Dick; and his loyal dog, Lambert, and granddog, Obie. He was predeceased by his beloved son, Scott. Bill’s life was a testament to grace, connection, and kindness — the gifts he shared most freely.

A memorial service will be held at the First Congregational Church of West Tisbury on Saturday, Nov. 22, at 1:30 pm. Donations in Bill’s memory may be made to the Minister’s Discretionary Fund at the church to support those in need.