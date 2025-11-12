Children’s book bestseller to visit West Tisbury School

Children’s author and illustrator Jarrett Krosoczka will be visiting the West Tisbury School on Wednesday, Nov. 19. His visit was arranged by West Tisbury School librarian Stephanie Dreyer, and Krosoczka will be presenting to students in grades K-8 about his writing process, creativity, and personal journey as an author and illustrator.

Jarrett Krosoczka is an award-winning, New York Times best-selling author and illustrator of more than 40 books for young readers, including the graphic memoir “Hey, Kiddo,” a finalist for the National Book Award, and its follow-up, “Sunshine.” He has also created the popular “Lunch Lady” graphic novels and has written for “Spider-Man,” and the “Star Wars” and “Snoopy” franchises.