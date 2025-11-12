Last week, the Edgartown Board of Trade met at Alchemy for a community social event before the anticipated 44th annual Christmas in Edgartown. It was a lovely get-together, with a few updates I wanted to share:

Cheers to Phil Hughes of Wheel Happy Bicycle shop on his 10-year tenure with the Board of Trade! Phil has been an exemplary community member, and as he steps down from the board, I know the entire Edgartown community is thankful for his service.

Don’t forget to get your turkey orders in at Edgartown Meat and Fish Market; they have some spectacular turkeys from Misty Knoll Farms, plus all the fixings you might need for Thanksgiving.

If you’re looking for an affordable lunch in town, check out the Edgartown Council on Aging’s Tuesday and Friday lunches ($5 and $7 respectively), when lunch is served at noon. Details: Please come beforehand to find a seat. Exact change is appreciated. No walk-ins, please. You must call 508-627-4368 by noon the day before lunch to reserve your spot.

If you’re looking for local beauty gift-giving in town, Botanical Beauty & Co. on 10 North Summer St. is your go-to clean beauty, wellness, and lifestyle boutique. Chatted with owner Rachel, and she alerted me to all the new and exciting things happening there, so make sure to stop in and shop local.

Edgartown was recently awarded a Massachusetts Downtown Initiative (MDI) grant, which offers a range of services and assistance to communities seeking help on how to revitalize their downtowns. Can’t wait to hear more about this!

This is the week to get your Thanksgiving plans in check; the options start with Thanksgiving at Bettini Restaurant at the Harbor View Hotel, with a four-course dinner with five classic sides ($140 per adult, $70 per child 12 and under), which you can make reservations for on Opentable, or by calling 508-627-3761 or emailing bettini@harborviewhotel.com. Alchemy also has a sit-down Thanksgiving menu at $155 per person that looks delicious, and you can book by calling 508-627-9999. If you’re looking for menu options of Thanksgiving food you can order and bring home, Morning Glory Farm has a great menu, and will be making delicious breads, pies, and baked goods as well for the holiday table.

On that note about Morning Glory Farm, on Monday, Nov. 17, from 3 to 6 pm on the front porch of the Agricultural Hall, it will be hosting a free farmers market. Stop in for fresh, locally grown food, and stand alongside our community to ensure that everyone has access to healthy, nourishing food this season. Spread the word, and please share with anyone who could benefit!

As the season slows down, so do the happenings, so please remember to email me your birthdays, news, and updates to marnely@gmail.com. My inbox is always open for all things Edgartown that we can support as a community!