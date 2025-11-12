“Be thankful for what you have; you’ll end up having more. If you concentrate on what you don’t have, you will never, ever have enough.” –Oprah Winfrey

I am thankful for our Island community, which has gone into action to protect and feed people as winter gets closer and times are getting harder. The goodness of people brings light to these shorter days of November!

In response to the holdup in SNAP benefits and all the challenges people are facing due to the government shutdown, the Athearn family of Morning Glory Farm is partnering with the M.V. Agricultural Society to offer a FREE farmer’s market on Nov. 17 at the Ag Hall from 3 to 5 pm. Other farms are joining in; this is a community project, and all are welcome to receive free, fresh, local food for your table.

Our wonderful hospital has installed a Community Refrigerator in the lobby of the ER, stocked with fresh and frozen meals prepared by the kitchen, and available 24/7 for anyone in the community in need of food.

Don’t miss the Minnesingers Parent Group’s Silent Auction and Karaoke Party at the P.A. Club on Saturday, Nov. 15, from 6 to 9 pm. The evening will include an amazing silent auction, a mini-performance by the Minnes, light bites from Quitsa Kitchen, and a fun karaoke contest. All benefit the Minnesingers’ performance tour to Italy next spring.

Thanksgiving food distribution will be provided by Family-2-Family and Serving Hands in partnership with IGI, on Friday, Nov. 21, from noon to 1:30 pm. Check-in is at St. Augustine’s Church parking lot; this is a drive-by distribution. For more info, contact servinghands@igimv.org, or call 509-400-7600.

The Friends of Oak Bluffs Library is the charity of the month at Stop & Shop in VH. For every “Give Back” shopping bag sold, $1 will go to benefit their work and all of us who love the library!

The annual Holiday Gift Show at Featherstone is open! This is THE showcase for Island artists, and my favorite place for perfect holiday shopping. With more than 100 artists offering their wares, there is truly something for everyone! The gallery is open daily from 12 to 4 pm, through Dec. 17. Shop local while supporting our arts community.

Happy anniversary to Misty and Michael Araujo on Nov. 13! They share the day with Patti and Gene Defelice! And happy birthday to Katie Davey! Nov. 14 is the day to celebrate Diane Beckwith and Tom Ward. Sing “Happy Birthday” to music man Jim Parr on the 15th! He shares the day with Pat Alley and Groovy Sue Suesan Stovall. Cathy Parker celebrates on the 16th. Big bunches of birthday hugs to Nina Levin on the 17th. She shares the day with Dori Clark and Tessa Whitaker. Nov. 18 is full of Oak Bluffs birthdays, including Jeff Lambert, Maya Moran, Nick Fiore, Richard Selig, Richie Combra Jr., and Jennifer Goeckel. Also shouting “Happy birthday!” all the way to West Tisbury to Teri Mello!

