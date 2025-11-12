Real estate transactions: Nov. 3 – 7

Chilmark

Nov. 7, Prudy Carter, formerly known as Prudy Carter-Donavan, trustee of Tabula Rasa Nominee Trust, sold 3 Fulling Mill Road to Maria Carmona and Ari Fitzgerald for $1,775,000.

Edgartown

Nov. 3, Richard S. Dubin, trustee of 55 King Point Way Realty Trust, sold 55 King Point Way to Thomas C. Priore and Lori A. Priore for $10,189,494.

Nov. 3, Lloyd Daughtry and Janine Simon-Daughtry sold 11 Flamingo Drive and Otalivio F. Alves for $1,260,000.

Nov. 6, Thomas Sharkey sold 2 Flamingo Drive to James P. Maltese for $995,000.

Nov. 6, 501 Pradas Way LLC sold 29 Pradas Way to Alexis Avila and Sandra Avila for $2,240,000.

Oak Bluffs

Nov. 3, Karen W. Finley and E.W. Finley Jr. sold 35 Tower Ridge Road to Elizabeth Gozansky and Nathaniel Gozansky for $1,700,000.

Nov. 5, Sally LIstro, Mary Jo Renear, Jane Renear McGrath, and the Estate of Pauline N. Reanear, also known as Pauline L. Renear, sold 1 Onondaga Ave. to Susanna J. Sturgis for $835,000.

Nov. 7, Kerry F. Scott sold 79 Circuit Ave. to JMC Realty LP for $1,770,000.

Nov. 7, Raymond T. Sterrett, Deborah S. Schiller, and Darcy L. Conlin, trustees of Dallas W. Sterrett Trust, sold 22 Greenleaf Ave. to Kali Beyah and Abdul Raheem Beyah for $2,100,000.

Nov. 7, Stephen S. Burke and 96 Pond View Drive sold 96 Pond View Drive to Sean Owens and Brigitte Owens for $1,600,000.

Tisbury

Nov. 4, Cathleen A. Eisley and Kirk Edward Sawmiller sold 10 Putnam Way to Sylvia Gargrave for $600,000.

Nov. 6, Lyuba S. Pachico, also known as Lyuba S. Avramova, sold 6 McLellan Way to John A. Pachico for $270,000.