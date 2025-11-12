Heard on Main Street: There are two theories to arguing with women. Neither one works.

My heavy sweaters are now keeping me warm in the coldest weather we have had for a while. Our trees suddenly turned brown without much warning, just to let us know that this was coming. We really cannot complain — we have been so very lucky with the weather for a while.

We are all complaining about how soon it gets dark. Just remember that means our kids aren’t on the dark road in the early morning waiting for the school bus.

You can take advantage of the Harvest Supper at the Baptist Church this Saturday, Nov. 15. Call 774-563-2559 to reserve tickets.

The Minnesingers Parents Group hosts a silent auction karaoke party this Saturday, Nov. 15, from 6 to 9 pm at the P.A. Club. Entry is pay what you can. This will benefit the MVRHS Minnesingers’ performance tour to Italy in the spring of 2026.

Enjoy live music and dancing this Sunday, Nov. 16, at 7 pm, with Becky and Rich of the Lunarchs, at the UU Church. Or just come to listen.

On Tuesday, Nov. 18, at 6 pm, the Vineyard Haven library will welcome musical duo Allie and Paryss for “A Musical Explosion of Rockin’ Soul and Jazz,” at the Katharine Cornell Theatre, 51 Spring St. Free.

The Louisa Gould Gallery has two new, original small oil paintings which capture the feeling of the season. One by Stan Murphy is of the fields outside his studio in West Tisbury, while Pam Carroll’s has a cotton branch mid-bloom.

Remember that the Featherstone Center annual show is open now through Dec. 17, and features handmade gifts of paintings, photographs, pottery, crafts, jewelry, knitwear, clothing, and accessories, as well as ornaments, cards, and calendars.

The Cape Cod Players will present the annual Thanksgiving string concert at the West Tisbury Congregational Church on Friday, Nov. 21, at 7 pm.

The M.V. Museum has three special exhibits: See “Circuit Avenue” with games and a model of the Flying Horses carousel. “The Art of Whaling Logbooks” have drawings hidden in the logbooks of Vineyard whalers: carved whale stamps, and sketches of ships and animals. And “The Lost History of Innisfail”: a grand hotel and art center that was high above Lagoon Pond in Vineyard Haven. A center of music and theater, until it was lost to fire in 1906.

Our library welcomes Nicole Cabana, deputy director of NOAA’s Northeast Fisheries Science Center, to tell you what’s happening in the waters around our Island. This is free on Tuesday, Dec. 2, at 6 pm, at the Cornell Theatre at 51 Spring St. Free.

Belated birthday greetings to Bruce Boren. His new address is 1 Chase Road, Fairhaven, MA 02719.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out to Katie Davey today.

