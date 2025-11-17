Aquinnah Wampanoag tribal chair unseated by challenger

The Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah) will be ushering in a new head of its tribal council, the first time in nearly 20 years.

Kevin Devine was elected Sunday as the new tribal council chairman of the Aquinnah Wampanoag Tribe, defeating long-time incumbent Cheryl Andrews-Maltais in the tribe’s annual election.

Aquinnah Chief Ryan Malonson confirmed that Devine had unseated Andrews-Maltais with 180 votes compared to 165 votes. This will be the first change in chair leadership since 2013.

“It feels great,” Devine told The Times Monday morning. “This is a huge win for the people. We have been trying to make some changes for a long time and gaining momentum with other folks stepping up and coming into council.”

Devine also thanked Andrews-Maltais for her service. “I just want folks to know that I thank Cheryl for her long years of service and what she’s done for the tribe,” he said. “I really do respect her and she is highly intelligent and has a lot of connections, but it’s time for us to build on what she’s done over the last 15 or so years… It’s time for us to get caught up in today’s society.”

Devine has served as a tribal councilman since 2021 and currently chairs the Aquinnah Wampanoag Housing Authority. Before returning to the Island, he served in the U.S. Army for nearly 30 years, serving in 59 countries and leading soldiers as a sergeant major. Devine previously said that he had been disconnected from the tribe during his military service, but has been relearning and reconnecting with his Wampanoag roots since returning to Martha’s Vineyard.

“We have a lot of great people on council who are going to put a lot of effort into getting things accomplished. We have a great team,” Devine said.

Devine said addressing the housing shortage was a top goal for him.

“We have a laundry list of things we want to accomplish and the biggest piece is housing,” he said. “It’s our main priority because that affects our staffing right now.”

Malonson also noted that Tobias Vanderhoop was elected as secretary and Linda Coombs and Paul Jeffers-Mayhew were elected council-at-large members.