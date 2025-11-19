Beverly Rhoda Silva passed away peacefully in her home in Vineyard Haven on Nov. 8, 2025, at the age of 91.

She was born on March 3, 1934, in New Bedford to Alec and Gladys Smith.

On April 18, 1953, Beverly married the love her life, Elmer Silva Sr. In their early years together, they often entertained friends, with Beverly singing and Elmer accompanying her on the guitar. In later years, the couple enjoyed spending time together working on puzzles and watching game shows.

Beverly’s greatest joy in life was her family. She cherished every moment with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, finding true happiness in their presence. Known affectionately as “Mimi” to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Beverly took great pleasure in attending their sporting and musical events, always supporting their endeavors.

Beverly was predeceased by her beloved husband, Elmer Silva Sr., to whom she was married for 72 years. He passed away just two months prior to her own passing. She is survived by her children, Elmer Silva Jr. and his wife Ann, and Rhoda Schwab and her husband David; her grandchildren, Heidi Schwab, Catharine Rochwarg (Matt), Amanda Schwab-Doyon (Ryan), Allison Fitzsimons (John), and Jason Schwab (Jaime); and her great-grandchildren, Brady and Colby Vought, Lincoln and Calla Rochwarg, George and Layla Schwab-Doyon, John Fitzsimons, and Mika, Reese, and Ari Schwab.

A graveside service was held on Nov.15 at Oak Grove Cemetery in Vineyard Haven.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to VNA Hospice, 25 Communication Way, Hyannis, MA 02601.