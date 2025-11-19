Births Nov.10 – Nov.15

Emma Maria Hulka

Maria Hulka and Jan Hulka of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a daughter, Emma Maria Hulka, on Nov. 15, 2025, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Emma weighed 6 pounds, 10.4 ounces.



Cyrus Vincent Brown

Nikki Brown and Gordon Brown of Edgartown announce the birth of a son, Cyrus Vincent Brown, on Nov. 12, 2025, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Cyrus weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces.



Cecilia Dias Pereira

Emanoely Dias De Moura and Allessandro Pereira Da Silva of Vineyard Haven announce the birth of a daughter, Cecilia Dias Pereira, on Nov. 11, 2025, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Cecilia weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces.

Riley Rose Stafford

Kelly Stafford and Douglas Stafford of Vineyard Haven announce the birth of a daughter, Riley Rose Stafford, on Nov. 10, 2025, at Mass General Brigham. Riley weighed 8 pounds, 3.4 ounces.



Cole Gabriel Castro

Emma Look and Adam Castro of Edgartown announce the birth of a son, Cole Gabriel Castro, on Nov. 12, 2025, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Cole weighed 6 pounds, 6 ounces.

