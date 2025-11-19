Carrying on a Marine’s torch

After a lifetime of advocating for veterans, Woodrow (“Woody”) Williams’ family will be carrying on his torch and helping people after they serve in the military.

Williams, a 74-year-old U.S. Marine veteran, died on Veterans Day this year while in hospice care at his Vineyard Haven home. He died with his wife and daughter, Phyllis and Vanessa Williams, at his side.

To honor the late Marine, Vanessa and Phyllis established a donor-advised charitable fund named the Woody Williams Veterans Advocacy Project to financially support programs helping veterans and their families. The campaign was set up on Givebutter, a fundraising platform for nonprofits, and all donations will be sent to the fund maintained through Fidelity Charitable, which manages charitable accounts. Vanessa said this will let them invest and grow the fund to “help the donations go further” through grants. In a little over a week, nearly $3,000 have been raised from donations so far.

“It’s been an overwhelming response,” Vanessa said. “I’m really moved by the Island’s kindness.”

Vanessa said they also want to highlight that families working to support returning veterans is a struggle that is often overlooked.

“I hope sharing pieces of our stories throughout the years can give a human side,” she said.

Vanessa said Woody needed to fight hard to get his own benefits after returning from Vietnam, and he encountered numerous roadblocks. But he eventually got ahold of two manuals used by the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) to determine claims for compensation, and Vanessa said he “reverse engineered” the application packet. He also used his newfound knowledge to help other veterans gain federal claims they were owed.

“It was almost like a walk-in clinic at our house when I was a kid,” she said.

The first person to receive Woody’s help in filing VA claims was Skipper Mayhew, Williams’ longtime friend and a U.S. Army veteran who served as a medic in the 25th Infantry Division during the Vietnam War.

Mayhew recalled encountering a “total stone wall” when trying to get benefits from the VA after returning from Vietnam.

“It almost completely destroyed me,” Mayhew said of his wartime experience, recalling the heavy amounts of triage he had to perform overseas and the adrenaline keeping him alive under the stress.

Woody guided him to get the help he needed back home, and Mayhew said he supports the Williams family’s efforts.

“I’d give a few bucks to that,” Mayhew said. “It wouldn’t be fair if I didn’t give back.”

Woody also helped veterans in other ways, from collecting and sending care packages to service members during the Gulf War to helping lead a class-action lawsuit against Dow Chemical and Monsanto for the damages done to Vietnam veterans by Agent Orange, the toxic herbicide used by the U.S. military to destroy plant cover and enemy crops. Locally, he was one of the founders of a combat veterans support group established in the 1980s run by Martha’s Vineyard Community Services.

Tom Bennett, the U.S. Air Force veteran who oversees the support group now, highlighted that Woody’s drive to help other veterans stemmed from coming “back home to a country that seemed like another foreign land” after enduring “the horrors of war in Vietnam.”

Woody, who eventually adjusted to civilian life and became a leader in the veteran community, helped others who went through similar experiences. Bennett said the Williams family’s charity seemed “altogether fitting and proper to do so” to carry on the late Marine’s legacy.

“Through his years of helping other veterans, he found renewed meaning and purpose in his life, his mission, all while drawing from the love of his family and others he came to trust and learn from,” Bennett said. “He is a fellow American who never stopped trying to become a better person and contribute to the common good. He is gone but will not be forgotten, and we already miss him.”

Phyllis, who’d been married to Woody for 43 years, said her husband was always trying to help people, even in the final weeks of his life, so she and her daughter wanted to find a way for him to “live on in people’s minds.”

“He was always there for everybody, and that’s how I want to remember him,” Phyllis said.

Vanessa said she is inspired by her father’s ability to go “full-steam ahead” even if he wouldn’t directly benefit from the efforts he was supporting, including the veterans support group. At the time of starting the support group, he and Phyllis were considering a move to North Carolina but ultimately decided against it.

“That’s kind of what I always carried with me,” she said. “It doesn’t matter if it’s the popular thing to do … You do the right thing because it’s the right thing to do.”