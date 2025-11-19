“Yesterday is the past, tomorrow’s the future, but today is a gift. That’s why it’s called the present.“ –Bil Keane, American cartoonist

This time of year, time seems to speed up. Especially if you go off-Island, like we did last weekend, and walk into stores where Christmas is in full swing! November can feel deliciously slow — if you can keep December simmering on the back burner. This year, with Thanksgiving at the very end of the month, it feels like we have more time to savor the changing season — and get used to wearing more layers.

We had a great time at Grumpy’s while over in America. Our own Delanie Pickering stepped out from the Bluefish, along with Jeremy Berlin, and played a couple of sets with bluesmen Mudcat Ward and Neil Gouvin. M.V. was well-represented on the dance floor, and Delanie blew everyone away with her guitar and her voice. Renee Nolan and Stephen Grace drove down from Middleboro, and I ran into Mary Beth and Cliff Meehan out on a date. Thanks for making that happen, Delanie!

The Farmers Winter Market has a few more dates: Nov. 22, Dec. 6 and 20. Go support our wonderful farmers at the Ag Hall from 10 am to 1 pm. It is a great place to find local treasures for the holiday season, too.

Oak Bluffs resident Richard Michelson has two new books coming out this fall. Rich has written more than 20 of the most beautiful, unique children’s books you can find — taking on complex issues by telling stories simply and partnering with amazing illustrators from around the world. In October, he published “What Louis Brandeis Knows,” and just last week “Fanny’s Big Idea” came out. The books are available at Bunch of Grapes and Edgartown Books, or go to richardmichelson.com, where you can see the complete list of his books and writings.

Belated happy anniversary to Joyce and Tom Dresser on Nov. 10! I follow their very intelligent dog Kutter’s “Commentary,” where he reflects on life and the pursuit of treats and snuggles. There I read that Joyce and Tom reconnected 30 years ago after a high school reunion, and began to build their life together. I love that story, and wish them all the best!

Happy birthday to Carlin Hart, Jake Ponte, Louis Hall, and Stephen Crohan on Nov. 20! M.J. Munafo celebrates her birthday on Nov. 21 — and I want to wish her a happy, well- deserved retirement from the helm of the Vineyard Playhouse! She shares her birthday with Livingston Taylor. On Nov. 22, birthday hugs to Dhakir Warren, Sarah Hall, and Lucinda Sheldon. Gina deBettencourt celebrates on Nov. 23, along with Brooke Hardman, and William Turner Ciciora, who will blow out THREE candles this year! Nov. 24 is the day to celebrate Amie Lukowitz, Pam Herman, Talia Luening, and Kim O’Callaghan. On Nov. 25, we light a candle for Emma Hall, who would have turned 27 this year. Jennie Driesen and Leslie Graham will party on the 25th! Happy birthday to Bill Anderson Jr. on the 26th.

Send me your news!