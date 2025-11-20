West Tisbury boosts tax exemption to preserve homeownership 

The town of West Tisbury, looking to aid year-round residents and amid housing struggles across the Island, is shifting the tax burden away from locals to seasonal residents.

The select board voted on Wednesday night to enact a 30 percent residential tax exemption — which is the largest passed by an Island town to date — that will provide a noticeable decrease in tax bills for locals.

The residential tax exemption is a municipal tool that has been gaining momentum on the Cape and Islands, where housing shortages have been felt more acutely and have led to municipalities and businesses having difficulty staffing positions.

While West Tisbury increased its exemption rate to the highest level seen on Island, the select board stopped short of going as far as it could. Part of a massive state housing law signed by the governor last year allows seasonal communities — like Martha’s Vineyard towns and Nantucket — to increase residential tax exemptions up to 50 percent.

At 30 percent, the average West Tisbury year-round homeowner, with a home valued at about $1.5 million, will save roughly $2,000 a year on their bill, according to the town’s assessor. Meanwhile, seasonal residents with a second home in West Tisbury at the median home value would pay between $445 to $800 more a year in property taxes.

As for other homeowners on the Island, Tisbury has set a seasonal exemption at 22 percent for the last few years; Oak Bluffs, while voting on the issue tonight, set a rate at 15 percent last year; Chilmark, Aquinnah and Edgartown have yet to introduce the concept, though town officials have said they could soon consider the idea. On the mainland, Chatham recently adopted a 35 percent exemption, Provincetown and Truro have also instituted a 35 percent rate, and are looking at potentially boosting it, while Nantucket is set at 25 percent, but the town is exploring a much higher rate.

In West Tisbury Wednesday night, the board was initially split on the idea. Board member Skipper Manter, famous for supporting smaller budgets, understood that many seasonal, wealthier residents could shoulder the extra burden with the new exemption. But he said that many are generational homeowners that can’t necessarily pay more, and he suggested the change would be unfair. He questioned why seasonal residents, who don’t require or use the same amount of services compared to locals — especially within the school system — should take on more of the burden.

Manter also said that instead of shifting taxes elsewhere, the town should focus its efforts on saving money and cutting down on taxes.

Other board members and Island officials pushed back, noting that they have tried to keep taxes low. But on the horizon is a substantial tax increase across the Island with a Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School building project, estimated at roughly $350 million.

Plus, year-round residents are having difficulty staying on the Island. The Martha’s Vineyard Commission has found that more than half of the properties on the Vineyard are vacant in the winter, with seasonal residents only arriving in the summer. And that seasonal population is driving up the cost of housing.

The board initially considered a 25 percent increase, but the public attending the meeting pushed for a higher number including Laura Silber, housing coordinator at the Commission.

“If the town can make this good faith effort to support preservation of year-round homeownership opportunities by enabling people to stay in their homes by reducing the tax burden, it’ll go a long way,” Silber said. “I think it’ll also send a very strong signal to the state that West Tisbury is taking proactive steps towards securing home ownership situations that already exist.”

West Tisbury resident Joanne Taylor supported an increase in the exemption as well. She said that as a senior, an increasing tax bill could eventually force her off the Island. Introducing a residential tax exemption would give her relief. “I think it would be a shame, for me, it would be frightening for me to consider losing my home and having to move off Island,” she said.

The board was unanimous in their support for a 30 percent increase.

Prior to the vote, the town assessor, advising the select board, provided a number of possibilities. At a 20 percent exemption, the owner of a home valued at $1.48 million would see an annual saving of $1,525 on their tax bill; at 35 percent, they would see a saving of $2,800; and at 50 percent, the savings would be about $4,212.

On the flip side, second homeowners would have paid a little more in West Tisbury. At a 20 percent residential exemption, a homeowner with a $1.5 million home would pay about $450 more; at 50 percent, they would pay approximately an additional $1,200.