Increase the residential tax exemption

To the Editor:

A version of this letter was also sent to the West Tisbury Select Board.

The recently published Martha’s Vineyard Times article, “Health report highlights gaps in care” (Nov. 12), underscores a growing crisis on our Island that extends far beyond healthcare. The report reveals that many Islanders — particularly seniors and working families — are under increasing pressure from high housing costs, limited access to care, and the broader effects of an economy that heavily favors seasonal and investment properties.

One of the most telling findings was that more than half of residents are cost-burdened by housing, spending over 50 percent of their income on rent or mortgage payments. For many, this is not sustainable. As the Island struggles with shortages in healthcare access, affordable housing, and essential services, the financial squeeze on year-round residents — especially seniors living on fixed incomes — continues to intensify.

This is why I urge the board to give serious consideration to increasing the residential tax exemption. The town of West Tisbury already offers a 5 percent exemption, and Massachusetts law allows municipalities to provide as much as 35 percent (and up to 50 percent in certain cases) off the assessed value of primary residences for full-time residents. This measure is not only fair — it is essential for sustaining the year-round population that keeps our community functioning.

A residential exemption would:

Provide meaningful relief to local homeowners who live and work here year-round.

Help seniors remain in their homes, rather than being forced to sell due to rising property taxes.

Signal that the town values and supports the full-time residents who form the backbone of our civic, social, and economic life.

With the findings of the 2025 Community Health Needs Assessment in mind, it’s clear that local policy changes can play a crucial role in addressing the underlying causes of financial and health insecurity on the Island.

Tax policy is one of the few direct tools the town has to make an immediate difference.

I respectfully urge the board to increase the residential exemption to at least 25 to 35 percent, and to explore models from other communities that have successfully done so.

The time for action is now — before more longtime residents are priced out or forced to make difficult choices between healthcare, housing, and daily living expenses.

Thank you for your consideration.

Michael Colaneri

West Tisbury