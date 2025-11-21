No more appeals: Support Chappy access plan

To the Editor:

Last month, the Edgartown conservation commission voted unanimously to approve revised orders of conditions for Wasque, Leland, and Cape Poge — a milestone decision that follows nearly 18 months of hearings, appeals, and negotiation. These orders, now awaiting formal submission to the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), establish a balanced framework that protects sensitive habitats while preserving the public’s long-standing right to responsibly enjoy Chappaquiddick’s beaches.

The revised orders address the issues raised in both appeals. The new language establishes vehicle limits, clarifies closures based on seasonal conditions, mandates stronger monitoring, and clearly defines management responsibilities and the process for town oversight. This enforceable management plan protects wildlife, safeguards the environment, and preserves the Island’s cultural and historic tradition of beach access. The revised Cape Poge order also clarifies that public OSV use is not allowed over private landowners’ property, respecting those rights while maintaining reasonable public access.

The oversand vehicle corridor on Chappy represents more than one-third of all publicly accessible shoreline on Martha’s Vineyard, and these beaches, managed by the Trustees, are the only practical way for most people to experience Chappaquiddick’s coastline. The updated orders achieve a delicate balance between public access and environmental protection. This compromise was reached after years of hearings, negotiation, and public input. Another appeal at this time would only further polarize the community.

Beyond recreation, OSV access is vital for public safety. Access to and from Chappy to Katama has been closed during the months of hearings, appeals, and negotiation. As the captain of the Chappaquiddick Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), I would welcome a dependable, nonferry access via Wasque for first responders to reach and assist Chappy residents during emergencies.

This process has been long and, at times, divisive. Neighbors who share a love of Chappy have found themselves on opposite sides of the same issue. It’s time to move forward. The focus of all involved should now shift to implementing this compromise and rebuilding trust through cooperation instead of conflict.

Further appeals at this stage will not strengthen environmental protection. After such a transparent and inclusive process, another appeal would only cause further damage within the community. More conflict would erode trust, deepen division, and risk another summer of controversy — rather than enhanced management and responsible, low-conflict access.

The better path is to let the new management plan take hold, see how it performs, and revisit the issues in the future if needed. Every resident benefits when we move forward together as one community, ensuring these beaches remain open, resilient, and accessible for generations to come. It’s time to move forward — as one community — with unity and respect for one another and this place we all love.

Rick Biros

Chappaquiddick