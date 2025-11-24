My dog, a mini-poodle, is old, deaf, mostly blind, and during hunting season, always on a leash. The stream was widely braided, making a full inspection before crossing necessary to avoid a hot foot for me and a wet belly for my dog.

Some of the rocks looked sturdy enough to step on, but one of them seemed odd. I dropped to a squat and saw an eye. It was a turtle. When we came close it moved.

A quick call to Chris Murphy, who reminded me that Brett Stearns, director of natural resources for the Auguinnah Wampanoag Tribe, is the Island person who will come right away and take care of it.

The next morning, Brett called to say it was admitted to the aquarium, and they think it has a good chance.

For sea turtles found on the Island, please call the Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary at 508-349-2615, ext. 6104. Please try to remain calm, and leave your name and a phone number where you can be reached.

Chilmark Beach Cleanup on Squibnocket, Lucy Vincent Beach, and Menemsha, Sunday, Nov. 30, 9 to11 am; tally in Menemsha at 11 am. Check in with hosts for bags and gloves, or BYO.

The rain date is Dec. 7, noon to 2 pm. All participants offered free chowder at Menemsha Fish Market!

Alex Karalakas’s Chilmark Post Jam returns to the Community Center on Nov. 29 at 6:30 pm. Come hear Nina Violet, David Stanwood, Rob Myers, Wood School, Kate Taylor, Bella Puppeteer, Ben Williams, Mark and Molly, Sarah Shaw Dawson, the Scrimshaws, AK and Dusty Fogg, Hannah Sparrow, David Mintz, Phil Darosa, Honey and Gravel, Mary Sassong, Brad Tucker, Tristan Israel, Rick Gorman, Phil Spillane, Nathan Hassel, and Andy Herr, with @grahamgrafx.

There will be no Storytime at the Chilmark library Friday or Saturday, Nov. 28 or 29.

Rebecca Gilbert is speaking at the M.V. Museum’s Winter’s Glow, a lively and thoughtful gathering where Island neighbors share stories of their winter celebrations. Learn about the traditions, foods, and meanings behind the ways we bring light into the darkest time of year. Each story is a spark. Together, they illuminate the spirit that connects us all.

Island Made Holidays is open from 10 am to 4:30 pm at Gayle Gardens, 377 State Road, West Tisbury.

Visits to Island Folk Pottery and Ronni Simon’s gallery off Tabor House Road, North Tabor Farm, Beetlebung Farm, Menemsha Fish Market, and the Texaco are great treats.

Tuesday, Dec. 2, at 6 pm, the Chilmark Community Church hosts a potluck supper. I’m making my favorite King Ranch Casserole.

Joan LeLacheur and her daughter, Aquinnah Witham, are doing a show at Pathways on the Friday after Thanksgiving, 11 am to 4 pm. They’ll feature their crystals and ocean jewelry.