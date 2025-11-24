Hackney to step down from Vision Fellowship

The longtime executive director of the Martha’s Vineyard Vision Fellowship will be stepping down from her role. Melissa Hackney has led the Vision Fellowship for 13 years.

The Vision Fellowship board said in a statement they are grateful for her service.

“Melissa’s tenure over the last thirteen years has created a stronger, deeper, more connected Vision Fellowship community than we could have imagined thirteen years ago,” Karen Kohlberg Davis with the board, said. “Her creative ideas and her ability to work with and encourage people of diverse backgrounds with innovative ideas for the improvement and sustainability of the Vineyard has left the island with scores of projects that have increased the well being of the entire Island.”

Davis said the board will be working with Hackney to ensure a smooth transition. “We are busy making adjustments and will be back in touch with folks soon. We are incredibly grateful for all the dedication, commitment and work Melissa has given this organization.”

M.V. Vision Fellowship is a nonprofit that empowers Islanders committed to environmental and social sustainability.