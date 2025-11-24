Minnesingers holiday concerts

Celebrate the season twice with the annual Minnesingers Holiday Concert and the Minnesingers Holiday Concert with Santa, presented by Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School, and hosted by the Vineyard Preservation Trust. Enjoy festive choral music and a cherished Vineyard holiday tradition. Holiday concert: Friday, Dec. 12, 8 pm, $20. Holiday concert with Santa: Saturday, Dec. 13, 4 pm. $20. Tickets for either show can be purchased at https://auctria.events/Vptminnesingers. Old Whaling Church, 89 Main St., Edgartown.