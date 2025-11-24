Services Tuesday for Glen S. Searle

Glen S. Searle passed away peacefully at his home on Chase Road, Edgartown, on Nov. 10, 2025.

Glen was born on Jan. 1, 1957, at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, and was the New Year’s Baby. Glen was a true Islander, and grew up on Lagoon Ave. in Oak Bluffs, where he was active in Cub Scouts and became a Boy Scout. After moving to Edgartown with his family, he was a gas attendant at Depot Corner Garage, and a member of the Edgartown Boys Club when it was located on the corner of High and School streets. During his adult life, he was a member of the Edgartown Police Department for 10 years, and a deputy of the Dukes County Sheriff’s Department. He also served as a volunteer fireman from 1975 to 2005, and sat on the Board of Fire Engineers.

Glen was a dedicated elected official as a member of the christmas decoration committee, and a parks and wastewater commissioner. He ran for the board of selectmen in 2024, where he learned more about local politics. Glen inherited his father John’s caretaking clients for many well-known Island-wide property owners up until the time of his death. He was employed by Al’s Package store as a clerk, and spent 30 years as assistant manager of Harborside Liquors/Your Market. As part of his retirement, Glen worked summers at Wharf Provisions, where he reconnected with his retail family and many friends.

In Glen’s leisure time, he had many interests, including being a member of the Men’s Bowling League in Tisbury. He also looked forward to annual trips to South Carolina to play golf with a large group of longtime friends. Glen was an avid fan of both the Boston Red Sox and the New England Patriots. He could be found at the Wharf Pub with his many close friends celebrating the team’s wins and losses over many years.

Glen was preceded in death by his parents, John and Karen, formerly of Edgartown; and by his sister, Janet Searle-LaValley, and her husband Raymond of Fall River. He is survived by his brother, Kevin L. Searle of Oak Bluffs; his four nieces; and his trusted canine companion, Mariah.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Glen Searle to the M.V. Boys and Girls Club, P.O. Box 654, Edgartown, MA 02539.

In accordance with Glen’s wishes, a graveside service will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 2, at 11 am in the New Westside Cemetery on Robinson Road in Edgartown.

