Cribbage Club results

Seventeen members of the Vineyard Cribbage Club met to play our favorite game for the last time in the Culinary Department at the high school — we are moving back to the American Legion, on Katama Road in Edgartown, on Wednesday Dec. 3. We want to thank the high school for providing a great space when we needed it!

The results from last night are as follows:

First, Bill Russell with a GRAND SLAM 13/5 +148 card

Second, Andria Jason with a 9/4 +81 card

Third, David Pothier with an 8/4 +57 card

Fourth, Roy Scheffer with an 8/4 +33 card

We had five 24-point hands this week, played by Albion Alley, Suzanne Cioffi, Bill Russell, and Andria Jason, who managed two! Andria Jason also scored a 23-point hand (overachiever). Albion Alley and Roy Scheffer both had the rare flush crib!

If you are interested in cribbage, give us a try! We meet at 5:30 pm on Wednesdays;

call 508-524-1220 or email me at maonmv@mac.com for more information.