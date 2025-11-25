Families displaced by Tisbury house fire

1 of 2

Fire officials are investigating after a structure fire left a Vineyard Haven home in ruins on Monday afternoon, displacing two Island families.

Tisbury firefighters responded to 168 Edgartown Road shortly after receiving a report of heavy flames and smoke pouring from the first-floor windows of the one-story home. Tisbury Fire Chief Patrick Rolston said the fire was first reported at 12:13 pm, and that first responders arrived within 20 seconds; the first fire truck arrived minutes later, dousing the blaze with water almost immediately.

Rolston said one resident was inside the home at the time of the outbreak, but safely exited the house on their own. They were later transported to the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital for minor treatment. All other residents were reported to be at work at the time of the fire.

Rolston said the cause of the fire is still unclear, and due to the extent of the damage to the home, it will be difficult to determine. Rolston reported that the first floor of the home was “completely damaged,” the attic was damaged, and the basement was damaged by water.

Firefighters from Tisbury, with mutual aid from Edgartown and Oak Bluffs, remained on the scene for roughly 2½ hours on Monday, getting the fire under control. Roads were closed from Skiff Avenue to Winyah Lane during the response time.

“I would like to thank the Tisbury Police for their fast response time and help during the incident. I would like to thank the Dukes County Sheriff’s Office for support during this incident, and mutual aid towns Edgartown and Oak Bluffs, which are a critical resource that supports our community to help safely operate during a fire Incident,” said Rolston in a message to The Times.

The homeowner, Douglas Gingras, said the home is co-owned by him and his sister Michelle Gingras, who still lives at the home with her family. The house was built by their parents, Zoe and Jesse Steere, in 1983.

Reportedly, another family, the Buchanan’s, were also living in a basement room in the house and were unable to rescue any belongings from the blaze.

GoFundMe’s have been set up to support both families living in the house, available here for Michelle and here for the Buchanan’s.

“I am creating this GoFundMe on behalf of my family—my mother, stepfather, uncle, and my little brother—who tragically lost everything in a house fire on November 24, 2025, on Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts,” said Diamond Buchanan on the GoFundMe page. “Now, my family is left with no home, no clothes, no food, and no belongings. They are facing homelessness and the overwhelming challenge of trying to rebuild their lives from nothing.”

On Tuesday morning, the house remained boarded up, and showed significant charring from top to bottom.