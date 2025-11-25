Heard on Main Street: When in doubt, just take the next small step.

I do love a surprise, especially when this means a wonderful time spent with my friend Iba Lent, who came all the way from Vermont. Her visit is what I call a holiday, with memories and opinions talked over with such a good friend.

Another good surprise this week was a phone call from someone I hadn’t spoken with lately, but who is dear to me. It is fun to count my blessings.

Herb Ward says workshops at the Federated Church in Edgartown are planned Monday through Wednesday, Dec. 1 to 3, from 9 am to 4 pm, in the Parish House at 45 South Summer St. Volunteers are needed to hand-decorate wreaths to raise money for the Islanders in Need Fund. You can help and learn by doing.

Louisa Gould Gallery’s annual “Small Works Show” has more than 60 new affordable works of art and jewelry by gallery artists. The gallery will gift-wrap and ship for you.

The Martha’s Vineyard Museum invites you to celebrate the Winter’s Glow and Soirée on Saturday, Dec. 6, at 5 pm, with stories and food. Begin with Islanders sharing ways they bring light to the darkest time of year through traditions, foods, and community. Stay afterward to sample some of those dishes, enjoy live music, and raise a glass to the season. Fee.

Sunday B-Side Brunch happens every Sunday at the museum, from 11 am to 2 pm in the First Light Café, with food and nonalcoholic beverages. Enjoy a classic, soulful vinyl DJ set by Vincent Patricola. Free.

On Wednesday, Dec. 10, at 5 pm, join Research Librarian Bow Van Riper for a Vineyard-focused look at how historians piece together the past. From everyday objects to archival traces, explore how the “things we leave behind” become the raw materials that shape our understanding of Island history. Fee.

The museum also offers the Cooke House Christmas Experience on Saturday, Dec. 13, at 10 am in Edgartown. Enjoy hot cocoa, treats, classic games, a selection of museum shop favorites, and a raffle for a holiday gift bag. Museum memberships and the new Program Booklets, 10 Level 1 program vouchers bundled at a savings, make great stocking stuffers. Support the museum and the stories that bring our Island together. Free.

I just got my first Christmas card this year, from an artistic cousin in England. She also included a letter detailing a number of bits and pieces of family news I might have missed. Good letters are not quite so common in these days of email and such. So I always treasure hers.

Happy anniversary on Monday to Anne and Michael Anderson.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go to Chris Chandler, who parties the day before Turkey Day. Happy birthday on Saturday to Barbara Peckham. On Monday, wish the best to Porter Fraser.

Heard on Main Street: Happy Thanksgiving!