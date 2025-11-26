Ocean View not to scale, character of Oak Bluffs

To the Editor:

The Martha’s Vineyard Commission is once again weighing whether a three-story hotel should replace the former Ocean View Restaurant at Chapman and Wayland avenues. As direct abutters, only 10 feet from the proposed building, we’ve paid close attention, and have repeatedly voiced our opposition.

At the Nov. 17 meeting of the Land Use Planning Committee — charged with recommending action to the full commission — the committee spent two hours deliberating and still could not agree on whether the project would help, harm, or have no effect on our community. Two members deemed it detrimental, one thought it beneficial, and four were unable to decide. Their recommendation has now been postponed until Dec. 4 at 6:30 pm.

Importantly, the committee did acknowledge the strong and unified opposition from neighbors and other community members. We have made clear that a three-story hotel is incompatible with the scale and character of our quiet, residential neighborhood,and risks setting a precedent for future development across the Island.

Given what is at stake, it is essential for community members to continue raising their concerns — by writing letters and by attending the Dec. 4 commission meeting, either in person or online.

Deborah and Jim Reidy

Oak Bluffs