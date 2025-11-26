Steamship to hold reservation system open house

The Steamship Authority announced it will be holding open house sessions for a new reservation system.

Called the True North project, the ferry line will give riders a look into the features and improvements in the new system on the Vineyard on Dec. 4 at the Tisbury Emergency Services Facility, 215 Spring St., from 4 to 5:45 pm.

For those who cannot make it to the Dec. 4 session, the ferry line is offering a virtual option over Zoom on Dec. 11 at 5 pm, at bit.ly/TrueNorthtownhall.

The replacement of the outdated reservation systems has been a much-anticipated project for Islanders, as current operations have been heavily scrutinized by locals who have often experienced glitches when reservations go live for the summer season. This scrutiny was exacerbated after the cost of a new website the Steamship had been working on ballooned to nearly $3 million; it ultimately tabled the website revamp last year until a new reservation system was in place.

E-Dea, an Italian software company specializing in vessel and port operations, was chosen in June to revamp the reservation system.

There will also be info sessions held in Falmouth and Nantucket. Questions about the open house sessions can be directed to project consultant Thomas Innis at tinnis@steamshipauthority.com.