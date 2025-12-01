Edgartown Council on Aging: December 2025

Edgartown Council on Aging

Lyndsay Famariss, Director • 508-627-4368

Weekly Events

Monday

9:30 am: Seated Yoga

11:30 am: Edgartown Bowling and Lunch at the Barn, Bistro; $10 Edgartown residents

12:30 pm: Bridge

Tuesday

9 am: Yoga with Carol Vega

10 am: Knitting

12 pm: Tuesday lunch

1:15 pm: Mah Jongg

Wednesday

9:30 am: Tai Chi with Nan Doty

12:30 pm: Bridge

Thursday

9:30 am: Intro to Tai Chi with Nan Doty

12-1 pm: Souper Thursday. $5, Eat in or takeaway.

Friday

9 am: Men’s Group

12 pm: Friday Cafe

1:15 pm: Mah Jongg

November calendar

Please visit edgartowncoa.com for more information on programs and services. All are welcome! Register for programs in advance by calling 508-627-4368.

Tuesday and Friday lunches: Meals served at noon. Call by noon the day before to register. Visit edgartowncoa.com for our menu.

The Edgartown Council on Aging closes at 12 pm on Wednesday, Dec. 24, and will be closed on Dec. 25 and 26 for the holidays.

If you are an older adult in Edgartown who would benefit from a home-delivered meal on Christmas Eve, please contact Victoria Haeselbarth.

A new shopping shuttle pilot program is coming to the Anchors in early December! In collaboration with the VTA and HAMV, we will be able to offer free, door-to-door trips for Edgartown’s older adults to shopping destinations and to the Anchors two days a week. Please check our website for updated information, or call Lyndsay at 508-627-4368.

Dec. 2: 11am Danielle Dean of Alliance Health Management Services will be at the Anchors to give a presentation on Navigator Homes, share more about who they are, what they offer, and what skilled nursing care truly means.

Dec. 4: Craft led by Jane Joyce. Fish prints on flour-sack dishtowels using an assortment of synthetic replica fish molds. All supplies will be provided.

Dec. 5: 9:30 am, Friends of the Edgartown Council on Aging meeting. All are welcome to attend.

Dec. 5: SHINE appointments with Bill Glazier. You must call or email the Anchors to schedule.

Dec. 5: Lunch & Learn with Karen Tewhey, Introduction to vineyardvolunteers.com, a new website that publicizes volunteer opportunities on the Island. For anyone who wants to share their time and talents to help our community.

Dec. 9: 11 am, Coffee with a Cop

Dec. 9: 12:45-1:05 pm, the Minnesingers come to sing at the Anchors on their annual Island Concert Tour.

Dec. 10: Hearing checks with Shawn Woodbrey of At Home Hearing. Call for an appointment. Shawn is here on the second Wednesday of the month.

Dec. 10: 5-7pm The VTA presents a Christmas Lights Tour for Edgartown residents. Register to be picked up and dropped off at your home, and take a tour of the Island’s beloved holiday lights displays.

Dec. 12: 11 am-1 pm, The Anchors annual Open House. Please come and celebrate the season with friends and neighbors.

Dec. 18: 2 pm, Painted oyster and clamshell ornaments. Bring your creativity, and we’ll provide all of the supplies needed to make a beautiful ornament for yourself or as a gift.

Dec. 19: 8:30 am, ECOA board meets at the Anchors

Dec. 19: Drop-In Tech Help with Rizwan Malik.

Dec. 19: 12 pm, Birthday Cafe to celebrate December birthdays.

Dec. 19: 12 pm, during lunch. Adele Dreyer bestows the gift of Christmas music for all.

Dec. 30: New Years Eve Lunch! Party like it’s 2025! Pregame your NYE party with some bingo and a sandwich.