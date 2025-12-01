Edgartown Council on Aging: December 2025

Edgartown Council on Aging
Lyndsay Famariss, Director • 508-627-4368
Weekly Events
Monday
9:30 am: Seated Yoga
11:30 am: Edgartown Bowling and Lunch at the Barn, Bistro; $10 Edgartown residents
12:30 pm: Bridge
Tuesday
9 am: Yoga with Carol Vega
10 am: Knitting
12 pm: Tuesday lunch
1:15 pm: Mah Jongg
Wednesday
9:30 am: Tai Chi with Nan Doty
12:30 pm: Bridge
Thursday
9:30 am: Intro to Tai Chi with Nan Doty
12-1 pm: Souper Thursday. $5, Eat in or takeaway.
Friday
9 am: Men’s Group
12 pm: Friday Cafe
1:15 pm: Mah Jongg
November calendar
Please visit edgartowncoa.com for more information on programs and services. All are welcome! Register for programs in advance by calling 508-627-4368.
- Tuesday and Friday lunches: Meals served at noon. Call by noon the day before to register. Visit edgartowncoa.com for our menu.
- The Edgartown Council on Aging closes at 12 pm on Wednesday, Dec. 24, and will be closed on Dec. 25 and 26 for the holidays.
- If you are an older adult in Edgartown who would benefit from a home-delivered meal on Christmas Eve, please contact Victoria Haeselbarth.
- A new shopping shuttle pilot program is coming to the Anchors in early December! In collaboration with the VTA and HAMV, we will be able to offer free, door-to-door trips for Edgartown’s older adults to shopping destinations and to the Anchors two days a week. Please check our website for updated information, or call Lyndsay at 508-627-4368.
Dec. 2: 11am Danielle Dean of Alliance Health Management Services will be at the Anchors to give a presentation on Navigator Homes, share more about who they are, what they offer, and what skilled nursing care truly means.
Dec. 4: Craft led by Jane Joyce. Fish prints on flour-sack dishtowels using an assortment of synthetic replica fish molds. All supplies will be provided.
Dec. 5: 9:30 am, Friends of the Edgartown Council on Aging meeting. All are welcome to attend.
Dec. 5: SHINE appointments with Bill Glazier. You must call or email the Anchors to schedule.
Dec. 5: Lunch & Learn with Karen Tewhey, Introduction to vineyardvolunteers.com, a new website that publicizes volunteer opportunities on the Island. For anyone who wants to share their time and talents to help our community.
Dec. 9: 11 am, Coffee with a Cop
Dec. 9: 12:45-1:05 pm, the Minnesingers come to sing at the Anchors on their annual Island Concert Tour.
Dec. 10: Hearing checks with Shawn Woodbrey of At Home Hearing. Call for an appointment. Shawn is here on the second Wednesday of the month.
Dec. 10: 5-7pm The VTA presents a Christmas Lights Tour for Edgartown residents. Register to be picked up and dropped off at your home, and take a tour of the Island’s beloved holiday lights displays.
Dec. 12: 11 am-1 pm, The Anchors annual Open House. Please come and celebrate the season with friends and neighbors.
Dec. 18: 2 pm, Painted oyster and clamshell ornaments. Bring your creativity, and we’ll provide all of the supplies needed to make a beautiful ornament for yourself or as a gift.
Dec. 19: 8:30 am, ECOA board meets at the Anchors
Dec. 19: Drop-In Tech Help with Rizwan Malik.
Dec. 19: 12 pm, Birthday Cafe to celebrate December birthdays.
Dec. 19: 12 pm, during lunch. Adele Dreyer bestows the gift of Christmas music for all.
Dec. 30: New Years Eve Lunch! Party like it’s 2025! Pregame your NYE party with some bingo and a sandwich.