Edgartown Council on Aging: December 2025

The Anchors, home of the Edgartown Council on Aging. —MV Times

Edgartown Council on Aging

Lyndsay Famariss, Director • 508-627-4368

 

Weekly Events

Monday 

9:30 am: Seated Yoga

11:30 am: Edgartown Bowling and Lunch at the Barn, Bistro; $10 Edgartown residents

12:30 pm: Bridge

Tuesday

9 am: Yoga with Carol Vega

10 am: Knitting

12 pm: Tuesday lunch

1:15 pm: Mah Jongg 

Wednesday

9:30 am: Tai Chi with Nan Doty 

12:30 pm: Bridge

Thursday

9:30 am: Intro to Tai Chi with Nan Doty 

12-1 pm: Souper Thursday. $5, Eat in or takeaway.

Friday

9 am: Men’s Group

12 pm: Friday Cafe   

1:15 pm: Mah Jongg

 

November calendar 

Please visit edgartowncoa.com for more information on programs and services. All are welcome! Register for programs in advance by calling 508-627-4368. 

 

  • Tuesday and Friday lunches: Meals served at noon. Call by noon the day before to register. Visit edgartowncoa.com for our menu. 
  • The Edgartown Council on Aging closes at 12 pm on Wednesday, Dec. 24, and will be closed on Dec. 25 and 26 for the holidays.  
  • If you are an older adult in Edgartown who would benefit from a home-delivered meal on Christmas Eve, please contact Victoria Haeselbarth. 
  • A new shopping shuttle pilot program is coming to the Anchors in early December! In collaboration with the VTA and HAMV, we will be able to offer free, door-to-door trips for Edgartown’s older adults to shopping destinations and to the Anchors two days a week.  Please check our website for updated information, or call Lyndsay at 508-627-4368.

Dec. 2: 11am Danielle Dean of Alliance Health Management Services will be at the Anchors to give a presentation on Navigator Homes, share more about who they are, what they offer, and what skilled nursing care truly means. 

Dec. 4: Craft led by Jane Joyce.  Fish prints on flour-sack dishtowels using an assortment of synthetic replica fish molds. All supplies will be provided.

Dec. 5: 9:30 am, Friends of the Edgartown Council on Aging meeting. All are welcome to attend. 

Dec. 5: SHINE appointments with Bill Glazier.  You must call or email the Anchors to schedule. 

Dec. 5: Lunch & Learn with Karen Tewhey, Introduction to vineyardvolunteers.com, a new website that publicizes volunteer opportunities on the Island. For anyone who wants to share their time and talents to help our community. 

Dec. 9: 11 am, Coffee with a Cop

Dec. 9: 12:45-1:05 pm, the Minnesingers come to sing  at the Anchors on their annual Island Concert Tour.

Dec. 10: Hearing checks with Shawn Woodbrey of At Home Hearing. Call for an appointment.  Shawn is here on the second Wednesday of the month. 

Dec. 10: 5-7pm The VTA presents a Christmas Lights Tour for Edgartown residents.  Register to be picked up and dropped off at your home, and take a tour of the Island’s beloved holiday lights displays. 

Dec. 12: 11 am-1 pm, The Anchors annual Open House. Please come and celebrate the season with friends and neighbors.

Dec. 18: 2 pm, Painted oyster and clamshell ornaments. Bring your creativity, and we’ll provide all of the supplies needed to make a beautiful ornament for yourself or as a gift. 

Dec. 19: 8:30 am, ECOA board meets at the Anchors

Dec. 19: Drop-In Tech Help with Rizwan Malik.

Dec. 19: 12 pm, Birthday Cafe to celebrate December birthdays.

Dec. 19: 12 pm, during lunch. Adele Dreyer bestows the gift of Christmas music for all. 

Dec. 30: New Years Eve Lunch! Party like it’s 2025! Pregame your NYE party with some bingo and a sandwich.

