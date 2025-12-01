Up-Island Council on Aging: December 2025

Weekly Activities

Mondays

Balletics, 9 – 10 am

Parkinson’s Group, Mondays Dec. 8 and 22 at 1 pm: A support group providing an opportunity for people with Parkinson’s to share experiences, new information, and updated research.

Holiday Party, Dec. 15

7 pm, Knitters Group: Contact Suzan Bellincampi at suzabell6@hotmail.com

Tuesdays

Dec. 9, 9:15 am, Minnesingers Concert

10-11 am, Keeping the Balance

1-4 pm, Duplicate Bridge (Bring a partner!)

Wednesdays

Conni Baker, Esq., Estate and Medical Planning, Dec. 10. Call 508-477-4502 to schedule .

10 am, Fitness w/Margarita

10-11 am, Aging Greatfully, Dec. 3 and 17.

1:30 pm, Dec. 17, proCRAFTinators — a different craft every month

Mah Jong, 1 – 3 pm

Aquinnah Luncheon, noon Dec. 17

Thursdays

IGI Frozen Meals and Soups delivered

Balletics, 9 – 10 am

12:15-1:15 pm, Blood Pressure Clinic first Thursday (Dec. 4)

12:30 pm, Weekly Congregate Lunch

Fridays

10:30 am, Fitness w/Margarita

10-11 am, Keeping the Balance

11:30 am, Lunch & Learn at the Chilmark library

Outreach office hours at the Chilmark library, Dec. 12, 10:30-12:30 pm

1-3 Watercolor Painting

Saturdays

9-3, Vineyard Haven and Edgartown Shopping Shuttles. 508-693-2896 for info

Up-Island COA offers outreach, fuel assistance, SNAP, food distribution, notary services, Lifeline and Be Safer at Home, medical equipment, reassurance calls, File of Life, SHINE, and much more

Please visit westtisbury-ma.gov/island-council-aging for the monthly calendar, or call 508-693-2896 for the latest updates.