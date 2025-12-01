Up-Island Council on Aging: December 2025

Weekly Activities
Mondays
Balletics, 9 – 10 am
Parkinson’s Group, Mondays Dec. 8 and 22 at 1 pm: A support group providing an opportunity for people with Parkinson’s to share experiences, new information, and updated research.
Holiday Party, Dec. 15
7 pm, Knitters Group: Contact Suzan Bellincampi at suzabell6@hotmail.com
Tuesdays
Dec. 9, 9:15 am, Minnesingers Concert
10-11 am, Keeping the Balance
1-4 pm, Duplicate Bridge (Bring a partner!)
Wednesdays
Conni Baker, Esq., Estate and Medical Planning, Dec. 10. Call 508-477-4502 to schedule .
10 am, Fitness w/Margarita
10-11 am, Aging Greatfully, Dec. 3 and 17.
1:30 pm, Dec. 17, proCRAFTinators — a different craft every month
Mah Jong, 1 – 3 pm
Aquinnah Luncheon, noon Dec. 17
Thursdays
IGI Frozen Meals and Soups delivered
Balletics, 9 – 10 am
12:15-1:15 pm, Blood Pressure Clinic first Thursday (Dec. 4)
12:30 pm, Weekly Congregate Lunch
Fridays
10:30 am, Fitness w/Margarita
10-11 am, Keeping the Balance
11:30 am, Lunch & Learn at the Chilmark library
Outreach office hours at the Chilmark library, Dec. 12, 10:30-12:30 pm
1-3 Watercolor Painting
Saturdays
9-3, Vineyard Haven and Edgartown Shopping Shuttles. 508-693-2896 for info
Up-Island COA offers outreach, fuel assistance, SNAP, food distribution, notary services, Lifeline and Be Safer at Home, medical equipment, reassurance calls, File of Life, SHINE, and much more
Please visit westtisbury-ma.gov/island-council-aging for the monthly calendar, or call 508-693-2896 for the latest updates.