Oak Bluffs Council on Aging: December 2025

Weekly activities
Daily: Beverages and Snacks all day, 9 am-3 pm
Mondays
- Exercise with Patience Campell and Marilyn Miller. In person or on Zoom. 9 am.
- Chair Volleyball, 1-2 pm
- Blood Pressure Clinic with Nurse Faith Laskaris from 1 to 2 pm. Dec. 8 and 22.
Tuesdays
- Cornhole, 1-2:30 pm
- Board games, 1-3 pm
- Crochet and Knitting, 1-3 pm
- Peticare with Darci, biweekly at 10 am. Dates:
Dec. 2 and 16. Call for a reservation. All pets must be leashed or crated.
- OBCOA and OBPD Biweekly Luncheon, Dec. 9 at 12 pm. Call to make your reservations.
Wednesdays
- Coffee with a Cop – Dec. 3 at 10:30 am. Join Chief Searle for informative and interesting conversation!
- Bingo, 1-3 pm, Dec. 3, 10, and 17.
Thursdays
- Exercise with Bill White, 9 am, in person or on Zoom.
- Board games, 1-3 pm
- Crochet and Knitting, 1-3 pm
- Pizza Party, Dec. 4 at 1 pm. Please call Rose at 508-693-4509, ext. 3, to reserve your spot.
Fridays
- Tai Chi with Floyd Lifton, 9 am, in person or on Zoom.
- Chair Yoga, 10:30 am
- Christmas Cookie Swap Luncheon, Friday,
Dec. 19, at noon. Please reserve your spot!
- Game Day, Dec. 12 and 19, 12-3 pm.
- Xmas Wreath Decorating Program, Friday, Dec. 5, 1-3 pm. Please call to reserve your spot!
Monthly programs
- Dec. 3- Coffee, Tea, and Conversations with a Cop. Meet Chief Searle and his great team! Refreshments served. 10:30am
- Monthly Board of Directors Meeting, 10:30am in person on Thursday, Dec. 18 and on Zoom.
- Date to be determined -Social Security Video Display Program. Call for an appointment. 9:30am
- Open Enrollment/SHINE began Oct. 15 and ends Dec. 7, 2025. Please contact us to schedule an appointment. Call 508-693-4509.
- Outreach with Susan von Steiger, 508-693-4509, ext. 4
- Applications and forms preparation
- Durable medical equipment
- Fuel assistance, by appointment with Susan
- Insurance assistance
- Lifeline
- Monthly Social Security video display program
- SNAP
- Reassurance phone calls
- Rose’s Wish List! We need adjustable metal canes with rubber bases, metal canes with four prongs. Also bath and shower seats in gently used and new condition. Please consider donating them to us to provide them for our seniors’ use!
The Oak Bluffs Council on Aging is closed on Thursday, Dec. 25, and Friday, Dec. 26, in observance of the Christmas holiday.
Happy December, Happy Winter, Merry Christmas, Happy Hannukah, Happy Kwanza to you and your family!