Blunt humor serrated by grief

We grasp the central theme of Steven Feinartz’s documentary “Are We Good?” –– playing at the Martha’s Vineyard Film Center starting Dec. 5 –– just moments after the opening credits roll by. On May 18, 2020, only two months into the COVID-19 pandemic, comedian Marc Maron announces earth-shattering news on his podcast: “Lynn Shelton died Saturday morning. She was my partner. She was my friend, and I loved her, and she loved me, and I knew that. I don’t know that I ever felt what I felt with her before. I do know that I have not. I was definitely a better person when I was engaged with her. I was better in Lynn Shelton’s gaze.”

Shelton, a young filmmaker, died from a rare blood disease right at the start of the lockdown. Feinartz’s “behind the scenes” documentary follows the comedian as he tries to figure out how to, or even whether he should, resume his career after the pandemic, while trying desperately to navigate his grief. At one point, Maron says, “When onstage, you want to be relieved. When you’re in it, you can’t see that [the grief’s] going to go away. But this one realization you have is that there’s nothing unusual about this. It’s just my … turn. It’s dealing with, When do I write a joke? When does funny happen?” Later, he comments, “Grief keeps coming back around, and you don’t really know how to process it.”

It quickly becomes clear that Maron’s comedic style in front of a crowd is the same as it is offstage — irreverent, pessimistic, and filled with foul language. Likewise, footage from different points in his career shows that this has always been the case. However, brief clips of him and Shelton reveal a somewhat lighter Maron, confirming the impact she had on his life: “She loved me and believed in me in a way that really got me through.”

Whether onstage or off, in his podcast or on Instagram Live, Maron reflects on his grief as he tries to process his feelings while rebuilding his life. The only true solace is his (quite adorable) kitties, and his affection for them is a balm to his heart.

The Hollywood Reporter writes that “Are We Good?” is “an introspective portrait of how grief forces Maron, who spent a career metabolizing his feelings into cantankerous jokes, to finally confront his emotions.” However, Feinartz also reveals that the professional and emotional struggles Maron has had throughout his life are equally at play. These include his sense of competition with other comedians, the shifting comedy landscape, his battle with drugs over the course of his life, and Maron’s ongoing painful relationship with his father, who, during filming, is in the early stages of dementia.

Ultimately, the documentary’s title, “Are We Good?” feels equally applicable to Maron’s emotional, physical, and professional life.

“Are We Good?” begins screening at the M.V. Film Center on Dec. 5. For tickets and information, visit mvfilmsociety.com.